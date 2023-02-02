On Sunday, Rabbi Max Chaiken of Temple Emanuel made the trip to South Church for a tradition that has been going on for 30 years now.
Once a year in January, a pastor or rabbi from South Church and Temple Emanuel travels to the neighboring place of worship to deliver a sermon with people from both congregations attending.
The day offers an opportunity for members of both congregations to come together said Chaiken, who spoke during Temple Emanuel’s service on Sunday, Jan. 29.
He shared a sermon which he said he hoped was thought provoking and showed the shared values between the two communities. In addition to the shared values, he also spoke from a text that is shared between the two faiths.
“Learning from each other’s faith tradition, learning from each other’s lived experience and finding ways to build bridges between our two communities, that allow us to bring the best of our shared values into the world,” he said.
He added these shared values include equality, helping those who have been marginalized and kindness.
This was Chaiken’s first time participating in the swap.
Last year Rev. Dana Walsh spoke at Temple Emanuel. Walsh said the tradition arose from faith leaders at her church wanting a stronger connection with the temple and in an effort to forge more interfaith relationships.
Last year’s pulpit exchange took place over Zoom.
“It was definitely more unusual, because I was sitting in my office preaching and they were on Zoom,” Walsh said. “I was getting responses through the live chat, but it wasn’t the same.”
Making connections with other communities also affects her own faith, said Walsh.
“How we show our love for God is through how we treat our neighbor,” she said. “And not just neighbors who look like us, or vote like us, or worship like we do.”
She said it is also about sharing what makes them unique and learning about the other faith.
“When we go to the temple we are reading Hebrew prayers,” she said. “We are joining them in their experience.”
The connections she has made have also affected other parts of her life, when she run into members of the temple at coffee shops, or at her kids’ school functions.
“People know me as the pastor,” she said.
She said this relationship exists now both during normal life and during tragedies, like after the Tree of Life synagogue shooting in Pennsylvania, when she attended one of Temple Emanuel’s services.
“It was an opportunity for me to worship with them that night, and know that I was there and praying for them,” Walsh said.
She also spoke during the service.
“I was able to bring with me the prayers, the love, the solidarity of South Church and remind them that this is our work as well. The work of fighting the rising tide of anti-semitism in our world.” Walsh said “That was a really powerful night, hopefully for both communities, of recognizing that in the midst of grief and trauma we are not alone.”