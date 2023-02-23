Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Feb. 11, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. Encore in Death. J.D. Robb. St. Martin’s
2. Lessons in Chemistry. Bonnie Garmus. Doubleday
3. Someone Else’s Shoes. Jojo Moyes. Viking/Dorman
4. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow. Gabrielle Zevin. Knopf
5. Secretly Yours. Tessa Bailey. Avon
6. The House in the Pines. Ana Reyes. Dutton
7. The Boys from Biloxi. John Grisham. Doubleday
8. Unnatural History. Jonathan Kellerman. Ballantine
9. Demon Copperhead. Barbara Kingsolver. Harper
10. The House of Wolves. Patterson/Lupica. Little, Brown
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Spare. Prince Harry. Random House
2. The Official Disney Parks Cookbook. Pam Brandon. Disney Editions
3. 8 Rules of Love. Jay Shetty. Simon & Schuster
4. Under the Naga Tail. Mae Bunseng Taing. Greenleaf
5. Sex Talks. Vanessa Marin. Simon Element
6. Never Give an Inch. Mike Pompeo. Broadside
7. Walk the Blue Line. Patterson/Eversmann. Little, Brown
8. Love, Pamela. Pamela Anderson. Dey Street
9. We Over Me. Ellis/Ellis. Rodale
10. The Light We Carry. Michelle Obama. Crown
MASS MARKET
1. Rich Dad Poor Dad. Robert T. Kiyosaki. Plata
2. Beautiful. Danielle Steel. Dell
3. Absolute Fear. Lisa Jackson. Zebra
4. The Red Book. Patterson/Ellis. Grand Central
5. Recovery Road. Christine Feehan. Berkley
6. When Justice Rides. B.J. Daniels. HQN
7. Fort Misery. Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle
8. In Her Highlander’s Bed. Lynsay Sands. Avon
9. Shadows Reel. C.J. Box. Putnam
10. Game On. Janet Evanovich. Pocket
TRADE PAPERBACK
1. It Starts with Us. Colleen Hoover. Atria
2. Heart Bones. Colleen Hoover. Atria
3. Icebreaker. Hannah Grace. Atria
4. Secretly Yours. Tessa Bailey. Avon
5. My Hero Academia, Vol. 33. Kohei Horikoshi. Viz
6. Radiant Sin. Katee Robert. Sourcebooks Casablanca
7. Code Name Sapphire. Pam Jenoff. Park Row
8. The Housemaid. Freida McFadden. Grand Central
9. Twisted Love. Ana Huang. Bloom
10. The Maid. Nita Prose. Ballantine