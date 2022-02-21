Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Feb. 12, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. Abandoned in Death. J.D. Robb. St. Martin’s
2. The Last Thing He Told Me. Laura Dave. Simon & Schuster
3. The Lady’s Mine. Francine Rivers. Tyndale
4. The Judge’s List. John Grisham. Doubleday
5. The Horsewoman. Patterson/Lupica. Little, Brown
6. The Lincoln Highway. Amor Towles. Viking
7. City of the Dead. Jonathan Kellerman. Ballantine
8. One Step Too Far. Lisa Gardner. Dutton
9. The Stranger in the Lifeboat. Mitch Albom. Harper
10. The Christie Affair. Nina de Gramont. St. Martin’s
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Life Force Tony Robbins et al. Simon & Schuster
2. Red-Handed. Peter Schweizer. Harper
3. Living Fully. Mallory Ervin. Convergent
4. Atlas of the Heart. Brené Brown. Random House
5. The Nineties. Chuck Klosterman. Penguin Press
6. The 1619 Project. Nikole Hannah-Jones. One World
7. The Way of Integrity. Martha Beck. Open Field
8. Unstoppable. Chiquis Rivera. Atria
9. The Real Anthony Fauci. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Skyhorse
10. How to Be Perfect. Michael Schur. Simon & Schuster
Collective Illusions. Todd Rose. Hachette Go
MASS MARKET
1. Finding Ashley. Danielle Steel. Dell
2. Highland Wolf. Lynsay Sands. Avon
3. Reacher: Killing Floor (TV tie-in). Lee Child. Berkley
4. Prairie Fire. Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle
5. The Palm Beach Murders. James Patterson. Grand Central
6. The Affair. Danielle Steel. Dell
7. Savage Road. Christine Feehan. Berkley
8. The Path to Sunshine Cove. RaeAnne Thayne. HQN
9. Dark Sky. C.J. Box. Putnam
10. Forgotten in Death. J.D. Robb. St. Martin’s
TRADE PAPERBACK
1. Verity. Colleen Hoover. Grand Central
2. Reminders of Him. Colleen Hoover. Montlake
3. The Spanish Love Deception. Elena Armas. Atria
4. The Love Hypothesis. Ali Hazelwood. Berkley
5. People We Meet on Vacation. Emily Henry. Berkley
6. Where the Crawdads Sing. Delia Owens. Putnam
7. The Overnight Guest. Heather Gudenkauf. Park Row
8. Steal. Patterson/Roughan. Grand Central
9. The Silent Patient. Alex Michaelides. Celadon
10. Chainsaw Man, Vol. 9. Tatsuki Fujimoto. Viz
