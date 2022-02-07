Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Jan. 29, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
HARDCOVER FICTION 1. “The Horsewoman” by James Patterson and Mike Lupica (Little, Brown) Last week: 2
2. “The Maid” by Nita Prose (Ballantine) Last week: 3
3. “The Judge’s List: A Novel” by John Grisham (Doubleday) Last week: 4
4. “The Last Thing He Told Me: A Novel” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster) Last week: 5
5. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles (Viking) Last week: 6
6. “One Step Too Far: A Novel” Lisa Gardner (Dutton) Last week: 1
7. “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central) Last week: 10
8. “Quicksilver” by Dean Koontz (Thomas & Mercer) Last week: —
9. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat: A Novel” by Mitch Albom (Harper) Last week: 7
10. “Wish You Were Here: A Novel” by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine) Last week: 9
HARDCOVER NONFICTION 1. “Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win” by Peter Schweizer (Harper) Last week: —
2. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brene Brown (Random House) Last week: 2
3. “American Muckraker: Rethinking Journalism for the 21st Century” by James O’Keefe (Post Hill) Last week: —
4. “How to Be Perfect: The Correct Answer to Every Moral Question” by Michael Schur (Simon & Schuster) Last week: —
5. “The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health” by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Skyhorse) Last week: 3
6. “Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today” by Valerie Bertinelli (Harvest) Last week: 1
7. “Intended Consequences: How to Build Market-Leading Companies with Responsible Innovation” by Hemant Taneja (McGraw Hill) Last week: —
8. “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story” by Nikole Hannah-Jones (One World) Last week: 6
9. “Unbreakable: How I Turned My Depression and Anxiety Into Motivation and You Can Too” by Jay Glazer (Dey Street) Last week: —
10. “The Betrayal of Anne Frank: A Cold Case Investigation” by Rosemary Sullivan (Harper) Last week: 4
