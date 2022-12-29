Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Dec. 17, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. The Boys from Biloxi. John Grisham. Doubleday
2. Lessons in Chemistry. Bonnie Garmus. Doubleday
3. Fairy Tale. Stephen King. Scribner
4. Demon Copperhead. Barbara Kingsolver. Harper
5. Dreamland. Nicholas Sparks. Random House
6. Triple Cross. James Patterson. Little, Brown
7. Mad Honey. Picoult/Boylan. Ballantine
8. Tom Clancy: Red Winter. Marc Cameron. Putnam
9. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow. Gabrielle Zevin. Knopf
10. A World of Curiosities. Louise Penny. Minotaur
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. The Light We Carry. Michelle Obama. Crown
2. Faith Still Moves Mountains. Harris Faulkner. Broadside
3. Go-To Dinners. Ina Garten. Clarkson Potter
4. Guinness World Records 2023. Guinness World Records
5. I’m Glad My Mom Died. Jennette McCurdy. Simon & Schuster
6. Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. Matthew Perry. Flatiron
7. Radio’s Greatest of All Time. Rush Limbaugh. Threshold
8. And There Was Light. Jon Meacham. Random House
9. Surrender. Bono. Knopf
10. The Simply Happy Cookbook. Doocy/Doocy. Morrow
MASS MARKET
1. The Judge’s List. John Grisham. Vintage
2. Steal. Patterson/Roughan. Grand Central
3. Rich Dad Poor Dad. Robert T. Kiyosaki. Plata
4. Invisible. Danielle Steel. Dell
5. A Gambling Man. David Baldacci. Grand Central
6. A Bend in the Road. Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central
7. Cruel Winter of the Mountain Man. Johnstone/Johnsone. Pinnacle
8. Bad Days for Bad Men. Johnstone/Johnsone. Pinnacle
9. Written in the Stars. Nora Roberts. Silhouette
10. The Awakening. Nora Roberts. St. Martin’s
TRADE PAPERBACK
1. It Starts with Us. Colleen Hoover. Atria
2. Interesting Facts for Curious Minds. Jordan Moore. Red Panda
3. Reminders of Him. Colleen Hoover. Montlake
4. The Ultimate Serial Killer Trivia Book. Jack Rosewood. LAK
5. Never Finished. David Goggins. Lioncrest
6. Things We Never Got Over. Lucy Score. Bloom
7. How to Meet Your Self. Nicole LePera. Harper Wave
8. The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac. Old Farmer’s Almanac
9. Maybe Now. Colleen Hoover. Atria
10. Grandmaster of Demonic Cultivation. Mo Xiang Tong Xiu. Seven Seas