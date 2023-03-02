Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Feb. 18, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. Lessons in Chemistry. Bonnie Garmus. Doubleday
2. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow. Gabrielle Zevin. Knopf
3. Someone Else’s Shoes. Jojo Moyes. Viking/Dorman
4. Encore in Death. J.D. Robb. St. Martin’s
5. The Boys from Biloxi. John Grisham. Doubleday
6. Demon Copperhead. Barbara Kingsolver. Harper
7. The House in the Pines. Ana Reyes. Dutton
8. Fairy Tale. Stephen King. Scribner
9. The House of Wolves. Patterson/Lupica. Little, Brown
10. Mad Honey. Picoult/Boylan. Ballantine
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Spare. Prince Harry. Random House
2. 8 Rules of Love. Jay Shetty. Simon & Schuster
3. The Creative Act. Rick Rubin. Penguin Press
4. The Lives We Actually Have. Bowler/Richie. Convergent
5. Rise of the Fourth Reich. Deace/Horowitz. Post Hill
6. Walk the Blue Line. Patterson/Eversmann. Little, Brown
7. The Light We Carry. Michelle Obama. Crown
8. I’m Glad My Mom Died. Jennette McCurdy. Simon & Schuster
9. The Power to Change. Craig Groeschel. Zondervan
10. Never Give an Inch. Mike Pompeo. Broadside
MASS MARKET
1. Rich Dad Poor Dad. Robert T. Kiyosaki. Plata
2. Beautiful. Danielle Steel. Dell
3. The Red Book. Patterson/Ellis. Grand Central
4. Absolute Fear. Lisa Jackson. Zebra
5. When Justice Rides. B.J. Daniels. HQN
6. High Stakes. Danielle Steel. Dell
7. 21st Birthday. Patterson/Paetro. Grand Central
8. Fort Misery. Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle
9. Game On. Janet Evanovich. Pocket
10. In Her Highlander’s Bed. Lynsay Sands. Avon
TRADE PAPERBACK
1. It Starts with Us. Colleen Hoover. Atria
2. Heart Bones. Colleen Hoover. Atria
3. 3 Days to Live. James Patterson. Grand Central
4. Icebreaker. Hannah Grace. Atria
5. Throne of Glass. Sarah J. Maas. Bloomsbury
6. Caste. Isabel Wilkerson. Random House
7. Twisted Love. Ana Huang. Bloom
8. My Hero Academia, Vol. 33. Kohei Horikoshi. Viz
9. The Maid. Nita Prose. Ballantine
10. Maybe Now. Colleen Hoover. Atria