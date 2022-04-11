Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, April 2, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Run, Rose, Run: A Novel” by Dolly Parton and James Patterson (Little, Brown) Last week: 1
2. “What Happened to the Bennetts” by Lisa Scottoline (Putnam) Last week: —
3. “The Diamond Eye: A Novel” by Kate Quinn (Morrow) Last week: —
4. “The Recovery Agent: A Novel” by Janet Evanovich (Atria) Last week: 2
5. “The Paris Apartment: A Novel” by Lucy Foley (Morrow) Last week: 3
6. “Shadows Reel (A Joe Pickett Novel)” by C.J. Box (Putnam) Last week: 5
7. “The Match” by Harlan Coben (Grand Central) Last week: 4
8. “French Braid: A Novel” by Anne Tyler (Knopf) Last week: 6
9. “One Italian Summer: A Novel” by Rebecca Serle (Atria) Last week: 7
10. “High Stakes” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte) Last week: 10
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Half Baked Harvest Every Day: Recipes for Balanced, Flexible, Feel-Good Meals: A Cookbook” by Tieghan Gerard (Clarkson Potter) Last week: —
2. “The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak: Lessons on Faith from Nine Biblical Families” by Shannon Bream (Broadside) Last week: —
3. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brene Brown (Random House) Last week: 4
4. “The Whole Body Reset: Your Weight-Loss Plan for a Flat Belly, Optimum Health & a Body You’ll Love at Midlife and Beyond” by Stephen Perrine (Simon & Schuster) Last week: 7
5. “Genius Kitchen: Over 100 Easy and Delicious Recipes to Make Your Brain Sharp, Body Strong, and Taste Buds Happy (Genius Living, 3)” by Max Lugavere (Harper Wave) Last week: —
6. “The Great Reset: Joe Biden and the Rise of Twenty-First-Century Fascism” by Glenn Beck (Forefront) Last week: 1
7. “The Women of the Bible Speak: The Wisdom of 16 Women and Their Lessons for Today” by Shannon Bream (Broadside) Last week: 29
8. “Korean American: Food That Tastes Like Home” by Eric Kim (Clarkson Potter)
9. “Life Force: How New Breakthroughs in Precision Medicine Can Transform the Quality of Your Life & Those You Love” by Tony Robbins (Simon & Schuster) Last week: 2
10. “CEO Excellence: The Six Mindsets That Distinguish the Best Leaders from the Rest” by Carolyn Dewar, Scott Keller and Vikram Malhotra (Scribner) Last week: 8