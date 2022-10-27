Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Oct. 15, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Long Shadows” by David Baldacci (Grand Central) Last week: —
2. “Lore Olympus, Vol. 3” by Rachel Smythe (Random House Worlds) Last week: —
3. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King (Scribner) Last week: 1
5. “Dreamland” by Nicholas Sparks (Random House) Last week: 4
6. “Mad Honey” by By Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan (Ballantine) Last week: 3
7. “The High Notes: A Novel” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte) Last week: —
8. “Righteous Prey” by John Sandford (Putnam) Last week: 2
9. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central) Last week: 6
10. “Our Missing Hearts” by Celeste Ng (Penguin Press) Last week: 5
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America” by Maggie Haberman (Penguin Press) Last week: 1
2. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster) Last week: 3
3. “Medical Medium Brain Saver: Answers to Brain Inflammation, Mental Health, OCD, Brain Fog, Neurological Symptoms, Addiction, Anxiety, Depression, Heavy Metals, Epstein-Barr Virus” by Anthony William (Hay House) Last week: —
4. “Medical Medium Brain Saver Protocols, Cleanses & Recipes: For Neurological, Autoimmune & Mental Health” by Anthony William (Hay House) Last week: —
5. “Killing the Legends: The Lethal Danger of Celebrity” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s) Last week: 4
6. “Up Close and All In: Life Lessons from a Wall Street Warrior” by John Mack (Simon Element) Last week: —
7. “The World of the End Bible Study Guide: How Jesus’ Prophecy Shapes Our Priorities” by David Jeremiah (Thomas Nelson) Last week: 6
8. “Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories” by Kelly Ripa (Dey Street) Last week: 5
9. “Lighter: Let Go of the Past, Connect with the Present, and Expand the Future” by Yung Pueblo (Harmony) Last week: 2
10. “The Book of Boundaries: Set the Limits That Will Set You Free” by Melissa Urban (Dial) Last week: —