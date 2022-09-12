North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Light rain with thunderstorms by evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 74F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Clear skies overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 60F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.