Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, March 4, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. Storm Watch. C.J. Box. Putnam
2. Lessons in Chemistry. Bonnie Garmus. Doubleday
3. A Day of Fallen Night. Samantha Shannon. Bloomsbury
4. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow. Gabrielle Zevin. Knopf
5. Someone Else’s Shoes. Jojo Moyes. Viking/Dorman
6. Demon Copperhead. Barbara Kingsolver. Harper
7. The Boys from Biloxi. John Grisham. Doubleday
8. I Have Some Questions for You. Rebecca Makkai. Viking
9. Fairy Tale. Stephen King. Scribner
10. The Adventures of Amina Al-Sirafi. Shannon Chakraborty. Harper Voyager
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. The Courage to Be Free. Ron DeSantis. Broadside
2. Spare. Prince Harry. Random House
3. Young Forever. Mark Hyman. Little, Brown Spark
4. Drama Free. Nedra Glover. Tawwab TarcherPerigee
5. The Creative Act. Rick Rubin. Penguin Press
6. 8 Rules of Love. Jay Shetty. Simon & Schuster
7. I’m Glad My Mom Died. Jennette McCurdy. Simon & Schuster
8. All My Knotted-Up Life. Beth Moore. Tyndale
9. Wake Up with Purpose! Jean Dolores Schmidt Harper Select
10. The Parenting Map. Shefali Tsabary. HarperOne
MASS MARKET
1. Rich Dad Poor Dad. Robert T. Kiyosaki. Plata
2. Death of the Black Widow. Patterson/Barker. Grand Central
3. Alaskan Avalanche Escape. Darlene L. Turner. Love Inspired Suspense
4. Getting Even. Lisa Jackson. Zebra
5. Beautiful. Danielle Steel. Dell
6. Tom Clancy: Zero Hour. Don Bentley. Berkley
7. Then You Came Along. Debbie Macomber. Mira
8. K-9 Detectives. Rachel Lee. Harlequin Intrigue
9. Mercy. David Baldacci. Grand Central
10. The Widow’s Hidden Past. Rebecca Kertz. Love Inspired
TRADE PAPERBACK
1. Never Never. Hoover/Fisher. Canary Street
2. It Starts with Us. Colleen Hoover. Atria
3. Heart Bones. Colleen Hoover. Atria
4. Things We Hide from the Light. Lucy Score. Bloom
5. The Paris Apartment. Lucy Foley. Morrow
6. Icebreaker. Hannah Grace. Atria
7. Twisted Love. Ana Huang. Bloom
8. The Housemaid. Freida McFadden. Grand Central
9. The Sun and Its Shade Piper CJ. Bloom
10. 3 Days to Live. James Patterson. Grand Central