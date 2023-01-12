Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Dec. 31, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. Lessons in Chemistry. Bonnie Garmus. Doubleday
2. The Boys from Biloxi. John Grisham. Doubleday
3. Babel. R.F. Kuang. Harper Voyager
4. Fairy Tale. Stephen King. Scribner
5. Mad Honey. Picoult/Boylan. Ballantine
6. Berserk Deluxe, Vol. 12. Kentaro Miura. Dark Horse Manga
7. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow. Gabrielle Zevin. Knopf
8. Verity. Colleen Hoover. Grand Central
9. Demon Copperhead. Barbara Kingsolver. Harper
10. Dreamland. Nicholas Sparks. Random House
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. The Light We Carry. Michelle Obama. Crown
2. I’m Glad My Mom Died. Jennette McCurdy. Simon & Schuster
3. Financial Feminist. Tori Dunlap. Dey Street
4. Go-To Dinners. Ina Garten. Clarkson Potter
5. Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. Matthew Perry. Flatiron
6. Faith Still Moves Mountains. Harris Faulkner. Broadside
7. and There Was Light. Jon Meacham. Random House
8. The Noom Mindset. Simon Element
9. Dr. Kellyann’s Bone Broth Breakthrough. Kellyann Petrucci. Rodale
10. Fast Like a Girl. Mindy Pelz. Hay House
MASS MARKET
1. Lady Whistledown Strikes Back. Julia Quinn et al. Avon
2. Desperation in Death. J.D. Robb. St. Martin’s
3. Rich Dad Poor Dad. Robert T. Kiyosaki. Plata
4. Wilderness Hunt. Lisa Phillips. Love Inspired Suspense
5. The Mysterious Amish Nanny. Patrice Lewis. Love Inspired
6. High Stakes. Danielle Steel. Dell
7. Her Forgotten Life. Maggie K. Black. Love Inspired Suspense
8. A Gambling Man. David Baldacci. Grand Central
9. Preacher’s Purge. Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle
10. Her Unlikely Amish Protector. Jocelyn McClay. Love Inspired
TRADE PAPERBACK
1. It Starts with Us. Colleen Hoover. Atria
2. The January 6 Report. Harper
3. Reminders of Him. Colleen Hoover. Montlake
4. The January 6th Report. Celadon
5. Things We Never Got Over. Lucy Score. Bloom
6. Twisted Love. Ana Huang. Bloom
7. Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 18. Gege Akutami. Viz
8. Twisted Games. Ana Huang. Bloom
9. A Court of Silver Flames. Sarah J. Maas. Bloomsbury
10. Maybe Now. Colleen Hoover. Atria