Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, April 23, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Dream Town” by David Baldacci (Grand Central) Last week: —
2. “Beautiful” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte) Last week: —
3. “Run, Rose, Run: A Novel” by Dolly Parton and James Patterson (Little, Brown) Last week: 2
4. “The Investigator” by John Sandford (Putnam) Last week: 1
5. “Kingdom of Bones: A Thriller” by James Rollins (Morrow) Last week: —
6. “Sea of Tranquility” by Emily St. John Mandel (Knopf) Last week: 3
7. “What Happened to the Bennetts” by Lisa Scottoline (Putnam) Last week: 4
8. “The Paris Apartment: A Novel” by Lucy Foley (Morrow) Last week: 5
9. “The Recovery Agent: A Novel” by Janet Evanovich (Atria) Last week: 6
10. “The Last Thing He Told Me: A Novel” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster) Last week: —
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Own Your Past Change Your Future: A Not-So-Complicated Approach to Relationships, Mental Health and Wellness” by Dave Ramsey and John Delony (Ramsey Press) Last week: —
2. “The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak: Lessons on Faith from Nine Biblical Families” by Shannon Bream (Broadside) Last week: 1
3. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brene Brown (Random House) Last week: 5
4. “Half Baked Harvest Every Day: Recipes for Balanced, Flexible, Feel-Good Meals: A Cookbook” by Tieghan Gerard (Clarkson Potter) Last week: 2
5. “Trump 45: America’s Greatest President” by L.D. Hicks (Post Hill) Last week: —
6. “The Art of the Batman” by James Field (Abrams) Last week: —
7. “Welcome to the Universe in 3D: A Visual Tour” by Neil deGrasse Tyson et al. (Princeton University) Last week: —
8. “Freezing Order: A True Story of Money Laundering, Murder, and Surviving Vladimir Putin’s Wrath” by Bill Browder (Simon & Schuster) Last week: 3
9. “The 21st Century: Photographs From the Image Collection” (National Geographic) Last week: —
10. “Things That Matter: Overcoming Distraction to Pursue a More Meaningful Life” by Joshua Becker (WaterBrook) Last week: —