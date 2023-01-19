Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Jan. 7, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. Lessons in Chemistry. Bonnie Garmus. Doubleday
2. Without a Trace. Danielle Steel. Delacorte
3. The House in the Pines. Ana Reyes. Dutton
4. The Boys from Biloxi. John Grisham. Doubleday
5. Fairy Tale. Stephen King. Scribner
6. Demon Copperhead. Barbara Kingsolver. Harper
7. Mad Honey. Picoult/Boylan. Ballantine
8. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow. Gabrielle Zevin. Knopf
9. Dreamland. Nicholas Sparks. Random House
10. Verity. Colleen Hoover. Grand Central
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. The Light We Carry. Michelle Obama. Crown
2. I’m Glad My Mom Died. Jennette McCurdy. Simon & Schuster
3. Faith Still Moves Mountains. Harris Faulkner. Broadside
4. Good Boundaries and Goodbyes. Lysa TerKeurst. Thomas Nelson
5. Go-To Dinners. Ina Garten. Clarkson Potter
6. Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. Matthew Perry. Flatiron
7. PlantYou. Carleigh Bodrug. Hachette Go
8. The Noom Mindset. Simon Element
9. Fast Like a Girl. Mindy Pelz. Hay House
10. Finding the Way. Cap Treeger. Greenleaf
MASS MARKET
1. Rich Dad Poor Dad. Robert T. Kiyosaki. Plata
2. Desperation in Death. J.D. Robb. St. Martin’s
3. High Stakes. Danielle Steel. Dell
4. Preacher’s Purge. Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle
5. 21st Birthday. Patterson/Paetro. Grand Central
6. A Gambling Man. David Baldacci. Grand Central
7. Smoke Screen. Sandra Brown. Pocket
8. The Judge’s List. John Grisham. Vintage
9. Wilderness Hunt. Lisa Phillips. Love Inspired Suspense
10. Steal. Patterson/Roughan. Grand Central
TRADE PAPERBACK
1. It Starts with Us. Colleen Hoover. Atria
2. The January 6 Report. Harper
3. Reminders of Him. Colleen Hoover. Montlake
4. Things We Never Got Over. Lucy Score. Bloom
5. Loathe to Love You. Ali Hazelwood. Berkley
6. The Maid. Nita Prose. Ballantine
7. The January 6th Report. Celadon
8. Twisted Love. Ana Huang. Bloom
9. Bible Prophecy. Tsarfati/Stagner. Harvest Prophecy
10. Maybe Now. Colleen Hoover. Atria{