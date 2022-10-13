Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Oct. 1, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central) Last week: —
2. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King (Scribner) Last week: 2
3. “Dreamland” by Nicholas Sparks (Random House) Last week: 1
4. “The Golden Enclaves: A Novel” by Naomi Novik (Del Rey) Last week: —
5. “The Winners: A Novel” by Fredrik Backman (Atria) Last week: —
6. “Treasure State: A Cassie Dewell Novel” by C.J. Box (Minotaur) Last week: —
7. “Blowback” by James Patterson and Brendan DuBois (Little, Brown) Last week: 4
8. “Vince Flynn: Oath of Loyalty” by Kyle Mills (Atria) Last week: 6
9. “The Butcher and the Wren: A Novel” by Alaina Urquhart (Zando) Last week: 5
10. “Suspect” by Scott Turow (Grand Central) Last week: —
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories” by Kelly Ripa (Dey Street) Last week: —
2. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster) Last week: 1
3. “Killing the Legends: The Lethal Danger of Celebrity” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s) Last week: —
4. “The Rise of the Rest: How Entrepreneurs in Surprising Places are Building the New American Dream” by Steve Case (Avid Reader) Last week: —
5. “Starry Messenger: Cosmic Perspectives on Civilization” by Neil deGrasse Tyson (Holt) Last week: 4
6. “Healing Through Words” by Rupi Kaur (Andrews McMeel) Last week: —
7. “Discipline Is Destiny: The Power of Self-Control (The Stoic Virtues Series)” by Ryan Holiday (Portfolio) Last week: —
8. “The 6 Types of Working Genius: A Better Way to Understand Your Gifts, Your Frustrations, and Your Team” by Patrick M. Lencioni (BenBella/Holt) Last week: —
9. “Home Is Where the Eggs Are” by Molly Yeh (Morrow) Last week: —
10. “What’s Gaby Cooking: Take It Easy: Recipes for Zero Stress Deliciousness” by Gaby Dalkin (Abrams) Last week: —