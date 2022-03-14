Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, March 5, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “The Paris Apartment: A Novel” by Lucy Foley (Morrow) Last week: 1
2. “One Italian Summer: A Novel” by Rebecca Serle (Atria) Last week: —
3. “The Atlas Six” by Olivie Blake (Tor) Last week: —
4. “House of Sky and Breath (Crescent City Series #2)” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury) Last week: 2
5. “The Club: A Novel” by Ellery Lloyd (Harper) Last week: —
6. “Abandoned in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s) Last week: 3
7. “Phantom Game (A GhostWalker Novel Book 18)” by Christine Feehan (Berkley) Last week: —
8. “The Maid: A Novel” by Nita Prose (Ballantine) Last week: 8
9. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles (Viking) Last week: 5
10. “The Judge’s List: A Novel” by John Grisham (Doubleday) Last week: 7
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “The Whole Body Reset: Your Weight-Loss Plan for a Flat Belly, Optimum Health & a Body You’ll Love at Midlife and Beyond” by Stephen Perrine and Heidi Skolnik (Simon & Schuster) Last week: —
2. “Undistracted: Capture Your Purpose. Rediscover Your Joy.” by Bob Goff(Thomas Nelson) Last week: —
3. “The Way Forward: Master Life’s Toughest Battles and Create Your Lasting Legacy” by Robert O’Neill and Dakota Meyer (Dey Street) Last week: —
4. “Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win” by Peter Schweizer (Harper) Last week: 3
5. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brene Brown (Random House) Last week: 5
6. “Comedy Comedy Comedy Drama: A Memoir” by Bob Odenkirk (Random House) Last week: —
7. “Life Force: How New Breakthroughs in Precision Medicine Can Transform the Quality of Your Life & Those You Love” by Tony Robbins, Peter H. Diamandis and Robert Hariri (Simon & Schuster) Last week: 2
8. “Food IQ: 100 Questions, Answers, and Recipes to Raise Your Cooking Smarts” by Daniel Holzman and Matt Rodbard (Harper Wave) Last week: 36
9. “Black Ops: The Life of a CIA Shadow Warrior” by Ric Prado (St. Martin’s) Last week: —
10. “I’ll Start Again Monday: Break the Cycle of Unhealthy Eating Habits with Lasting Spiritual Satisfaction”by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson) Last week: 30
