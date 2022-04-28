Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, April 16, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. The Investigator. John Sandford. Putnam
2. Run, Rose, Run. Parton/Patterson. Little, Brown
3. Sea of Tranquility. Emily St. John Mandel. Knopf
4. What Happened to the Bennetts. Lisa Scottoline. Putnam
5. The Paris Apartment. Lucy Foley. Morrow
6. The Recovery Agent. Janet Evanovich. Atria
7. The Sacred Bridge. Anne Hillerman. Harper
8. Shadows Reel. C.J. Box. Putnam
9. The Diamond Eye. Kate Quinn. Morrow
10. The Match. Harlan Coben. Grand Central
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak. Shannon Bream. Broadside
2. Half Baked Harvest Every Day. Tieghan Gerard. Clarkson Potter
3. Freezing Order Bill Browder Simon & Schuster
4. Celebrate with Babs Barbara Costello Alpha
5. Atlas of the Heart. Brené Brown. Random House
6. Arrive and Thrive Brady/ Foutty/Wooten McGraw Hill
7. Brighter by the Day Robin Roberts Grand Central
8. I Guess I Haven’t Learned That Yet Shauna Niequist Zondervan
9. Hello, Molly! Molly Shannon Ecco
10. Recessional. David Mamet. Broadside
MASS MARKET
1. Nine Lives. Danielle Steel. Dell
2. Ocean Prey. John Sandford. Putnam
3. 1st Case. Patterson/Tebbetts. Grand Central
4. Dark Night in Big Rock. Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle
5. Any Sunday. Debbie Macomber. Harlequin
6. Hideaway. Nora Roberts. St. Martin’s
7. Sooley. John Grisham. Anchor
8. Tom Clancy: Target Acquired. Don Bentley. Berkley
9. Black Ice. Brad Thor. Pocket
10. Daylight. David Baldacci. Grand Central
TRADE PAPERBACK
1. Verity. Colleen Hoover. Grand Central
2. Reminders of Him. Colleen Hoover. Montlake
3. The Simple Comforts Step-by-Step Instant Pot Cookbook. Jeffrey Eisner. Voracious
4. The Love Hypothesis. Ali Hazelwood. Berkley
5. People We Meet on Vacation. Emily Henry. Berkley
6. Chainsaw Man, Vol. 10. Tatsuki Fujimoto. Viz
7. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba (coloring book). Koyoharu Gotouge. Viz
8. The Silent Patient. Alex Michaelides. Celadon
9. The Family Plot. Megan Collins. Atria
10. Komi Can’t Communicate, Vol. 18. Tomohito Oda. Viz