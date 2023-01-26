Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Jan. 14, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. The House of Wolves. Patterson/Lupica. Little, Brown
2. Hell Bent. Leigh Bardugo. Flatiron
3. Lessons in Chemistry. Bonnie Garmus. Doubleday
4. The House in the Pines. Ana Reyes. Dutton
5. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow. Gabrielle Zevin. Knopf
6. The Boys from Biloxi. John Grisham. Doubleday
7. Without a Trace. Danielle Steel. Delacorte
8. Demon Copperhead. Barbara Kingsolver. Harper
9. Fairy Tale. Stephen King. Scribner
10. Just the Nicest Couple. Mary Kubica, Park Row
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Spare. Prince Harry. Random House
2. The Light We Carry. Michelle Obama. Crown
3. One: Simple One-Pan Wonders. Jamie Oliver. Flatiron
4. The Good Life. Waldinger/Schulz. Simon & Schuster
5. I’m Glad My Mom Died. Jennette McCurdy. Simon & Schuster
6. The Galveston Diet. Mary Claire Haver. Rodale
7. The Nazi Conspiracy. Meltzer/Mensch. Flatiron
8. Good Boundaries and Goodbyes. Lysa TerKeurst. Thomas Nelson
9. Faith Still Moves Mountains. Harris Faulkner. Broadside
10. Go-To Dinners. Ina Garten. Clarkson Potter
MASS MARKET
1. Rich Dad Poor Dad. Robert T. Kiyosaki. Plata
2. High Stakes. Danielle Steel. Dell
3. Desperation in Death. J.D. Robb. St. Martin’s
4. 21st Birthday. Patterson/Paetro. Grand Central
5. Preacher’s Purge. Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle
6. A Gambling Man. David Baldacci. Grand Central
7. Smoke Screen. Sandra Brown. Pocket
8. The Judge’s List. John Grisham. Vintage
9. Steal. Patterson/Roughan. Grand Central
10. Navy Grooms. Debbie Macomber. Mira Books
TRADE PAPERBACK
1. It Starts with Us. Colleen Hoover. Atria
2. Reminders of Him. Colleen Hoover. Montlake
3. Things We Never Got Over. Lucy Score. Bloom
4. Kaiju No. 8, Vol. 5. Naoya Matsumoto. Viz
5. The Maid. Nita Prose. Ballantine
6. Loathe to Love You. Ali Hazelwood. Berkley
7. Twisted Love. Ana Huang. Bloom
8. Hour Game. David Baldacci. Grand Central
9. Maybe Now. Colleen Hoover. Atria
10. Spare (large-print ed.). Prince Harry. Random House