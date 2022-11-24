Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Nov. 12, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. Desert Star. Michael Connelly. Little, Brown
2. The Boys from Biloxi. John Grisham. Doubleday
3. The Silmarillion (illustrated ed.). J.R.R. Tolkien. Morrow
4. No Plan B. Child/Child. Delacorte
5. Fairy Tale. Stephen King. Scribner
6. Going Rogue. Janet Evanovich. Atria
7. Triple Cross. James Patterson. Little, Brown
8. Dreamland. Nicholas Sparks. Random House
9. Mad Honey. Picoult/Boylan. Ballantine
10. Long Shadows. David Baldacci. Grand Central
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. Matthew Perry. Flatiron
2. Go-To Dinners. Ina Garten. Clarkson Potter
3. Good Boundaries and Goodbyes. Lysa TerKeurst. Thomas Nelson
4. Surrender. Bono. Knopf
5. The Stories We Tell. Joanna Gaines. Harper Select
6. I’m Glad My Mom Died. Jennette McCurdy. Simon & Schuster
7. Radio’s Greatest of All Time. Rush Limbaugh. Threshold
8. The Pasta Queen. Nadia Caterina Munno. Gallery
9. What’s for Dessert. Claire Saffitz. Clarkson Potter
10. Guinness World Records 2023. Guinness World Records
MASS MARKET
1. Rich Dad Poor Dad. Robert T. Kiyosaki. Plata
2. The Judge’s List. John Grisham. Vintage
3. Wyoming Homecoming. Diana Palmer. HQN
4. The Paris Detective. Patterson/DiLallo. Grand Central
5. Flying Angels. Danielle Steel. Dell
6. Black Hills Blood Hunt. Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle
7. Invisible. Danielle Steel. Dell
8. The Dark Hours. Michael Connelly. Grand Central
9. Tom Clancy: Chain of Command. Marc Cameron. Berkley
10. Snowflakes and Starlight. Macomber/Ross/Snow. Mira
TRADE PAPERBACK
1. It Starts with Us. Colleen Hoover. Atria
2. Reminders of Him. Colleen Hoover. Montlake
3. Maybe Now. Colleen Hoover. Atria
4. Legends & Lattes. Travis Baldree. Tor
5. Things We Never Got Over. Lucy Score. Bloom
6. Interesting Facts for Curious Minds. Jordan Moore. Red Panda
7. Twisted Love. Ana Huang. Bloom
8. A Court of Silver Flames. Sarah J. Maas. Bloomsbury
9. Every Summer After. Carley Fortune. Berkley
10. Happenstance. Tessa Bailey. Tessa Bailey