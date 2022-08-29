Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Aug. 20, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. All Good People Here. Ashley Flowers. Bantam
2. The Challenge. Danielle Steel. Delacorte
3. Overkill. Sandra Brown. Grand Central
4. The 6:20 Man. David Baldacci. Grand Central
5. The Hotel Nantucket. Elin Hilderbrand. Little, Brown
6. Shattered. Patterson/Born. Little, Brown
7. Sparring Partners. John Grisham. Doubleday
8. Wrong Place Wrong Time. Gillian McAllister. Morrow
9. Star Wars: The Princess and the Scoundrel. Beth Revis. Random House Worlds
10. Portrait of an Unknown Woman. Daniel Silva. Harper
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Vacuuming in the Nude. Peggy Rowe. Forefront
2. I’m Glad My Mom Died. Jennette McCurdy. Simon & Schuster
3. America, a Redemption Story. Tim Scott. Thomas Nelson
4. Diana, William, and Harry. Patterson/Mooney. Little, Brown
5. Political Prisoner. Paul Manafort. Skyhorse
6. Half Homemade, Fully Delicious. David Venable. Ballantine
7. For You When I Am Gone. Steve Leder. Avery
8. Flip-Flops and Fortunes. Brady Johns. Benbella/Holt
9. Atlas of the Heart. Brene Brown. Random House
10. Path Lit by Lightning. David Maraniss. Simon & Schuster
MASS MARKET
1. Where the Crawdads Sing (media tie-in). Delia Owens. Putnam
2. The Butler. Danielle Steel. Dell
3. Abandoned in Death. J.D. Robb. St. Martin’s
4. Rich Dad Poor Dad. Robert T. Kiyosaki. Plata
5. The Third Grave. Lisa Jackson. Zebra
6. Three Women Disappear. Patterson/Serafin. Grand Central
7. The Summer House. Patterson/DuBois. Grand Central
8. It’s Better This Way. Debbie Macomber. Ballantine
9. From Dusk to Dawn. Nora Roberts. Silhouette
10. Blue Skies. Nora Roberts. St. Martin’s
TRADE PAPERBACK
1. Verity. Colleen Hoover. Grand Central
2. Reminders of Him. Colleen Hoover. Montlake
3. Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 17. Gege Akutami. Viz
4. Book Lovers. Emily Henry. Berkley
5. Definitive Word Search, Vol. 1. Thunder Bay
6. Grandmaster of Demonic Cultivation, Vol. 3. Mo Xiang Tong Xiu. Seven Seas
7. Every Summer After. Carley Fortune. Berkley
8. Where the Crawdads Sing (media tie-in). Delia Owens. Putnam
9. The Wish. Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central
10. The Love Hypothesis. Ali Hazelwood. Berkley