Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, March 12, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. Run, Rose, Run. Parton/Patterson. Little, Brown
2. Shadows Reel. C.J. Box. Putnam
3. High Stakes. Danielle Steel. Delacorte
4. The Paris Apartment. Lucy Foley. Morrow
5. The Lightning Rod. Brad Meltzer. Morrow
6. One Italian Summer. Rebecca Serle. Atria
7. Berserk Deluxe Vol. 10. Kentaro Miura. Dark Horse Manga
8. The Club. Ellery Lloyd. Harper
9. House of Sky and Breath. Sarah J. Maas. Bloomsbury
10. The Atlas Six. Olivie Blake. Tor
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. The Wok. J. Kenji López-Alt. Norton
2. One Damn Thing After Another. William P. Barr. Morrow
3. Mission Possible. Tim Tebow. WaterBrook
4. The Great Reset. Glenn Beck. Forefront
5. Atlas of the Heart. Brené Brown. Random House
6. Jane Austen’s Table. Robert Tuesley Anderson. Thunder Bay
7. Red-Handed. Peter Schweizer. Harper
8. Find Your People. Jennie Allen. WaterBrook
9. How Do I Un-remember This? Danny Pellegrino. Sourcebooks
10. From Strength to Strength. Arthur C. Brooks. Portfolio
MASS MARKET
1. Sooley. John Grisham. Anchor
2. Finding Ashley. Danielle Steel. Dell
3. Afraid. Jackson/Ivy/Childs. Zebra
4. Fast Ice. Cussler/Brown. Putnam
5. Daylight. David Baldacci. Grand Central
6. A Wish upon a Dress. Debbie Macomber. Mira
7. The 20th Victim. Patterson/Paetro. Grand Central
8. The Violent Storm. Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle
9. Sunrise on Half Moon Bay. Robyn Carr. Mira
10. Dead River. Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle
TRADE PAPERBACK
1. Verity. Colleen Hoover. Grand Central
2. The Love Hypothesis. Ali Hazelwood. Berkley
3. People We Meet on Vacation. Emily Henry. Berkley
4. Where the Crawdads Sing. Delia Owens. Putnam
5. Reminders of Him. Colleen Hoover. Montlake
6. Toilet-Bound Hanako-Kun, Vol. 0. Aidairo. Yen
7. My Hero Academia, Vol. 30. Kohei Horikoshi. Viz
8. Steal. Patterson/Roughan. Grand Central
9. The Silent Patient. Alex Michaelides. Celadon
10. The Lost Apothecary. Sarah Penner. Park Row