Bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Aug. 13, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Heat 2” by Michael Mann and Meg Gardiner (Morrow)
2. “The 6:20 Man” by David Baldacci (Grand Central)
3. “The Family Remains: A Novel” by Lisa Jewell (Atria)
4. “Portrait of an Unknown Woman: A Novel” by Daniel Silva (Harper)
5. “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)
6. “Shattered” by James Patterson and James O. Born (Little, Brown)
7. “Wrong Place Wrong Time: A Novel” by Gillian McAllister (Morrow)
8. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
9. “The It Girl” by Ruth Ware (Scout)
10. “Lessons in Chemistry: A Novel” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)
2. “Unlock Your Potential: The Ultimate Guide for Creating Your Dream Life in the Modern World” by Jeff Lerner (Benbella/Holt)
3. “Path Lit by Lightning: The Life of Jim Thorpe” by David Maraniss (Simon & Schuster)
4. “The Uncanny X-Men Trading Cards: The Complete Series” by Jim Lee, Edward Piskor and Bob Budiansky (Abrams)
5. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brené Brown (Random House)
6. “Swerve or Die: Life at My Speed in the First Family of NASCAR Racing” by Kyle Petty and Ellis Henican (St. Martin’s)
7. “Life on the Mississippi: An Epic American Adventure” by Rinker Buck Avid Reader
8. “The Destructionists: The Twenty-Five Year Crack-Up of the Republican Party” by Dana Milbank (Doubleday)
9. “The Return: Trump’s Big 2024 Comeback” by Dick Morris (Humanix)
10. “Battle for the American Mind: Uprooting a Century of Miseducation” by Pete Hegseth (Broadside)