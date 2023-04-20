Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, April 8, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. Lessons in Chemistry. Bonnie Garmus. Doubleday
2. Homecoming. Kate Morton. Mariner
3. Hang the Moon. Jeannette Walls. Scribner
4. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow. Gabrielle Zevin. Knopf
5. Hello Beautiful. Ann Napolitano. Dial
6. Countdown. James Patterson and Brendan DuBois. Little, Brown
7. Romantic Comedy. Curtis Sittenfeld. Random House
8. Tress of the Emerald Sea. Brandon Sanderson. Tor
9. I Will Find You. Harlan Coben. Grand Central
10. Pineapple Street. Jenny Jackson. Viking/Dorman
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Outlive. Peter Attia. Harmony
2. The Wisdom of the Bullfrog. William H. McRaven Grand Central
3. The Love Stories of the Bible Speak. Shannon Bream Broadside
4. You’re Going to Make It. Lysa TerKeurst. Thomas Nelson
5. Built to Move. Starrett/Starrett. Knopf
6. Choosing to Run. Des Linden. Dutton
7. I’m Glad My Mom Died. Jennette McCurdy. Simon & Schuster
8. Got Your Number. Mike Greenberg. Hyperion Avenue
9. Spare. Prince Harry. Random House
10. The Creative Act. Rick Rubin. Penguin Press
MASS MARKET
1. Two Alone. Sandra Brown. Mira
2. Suspects. Danielle Steel. Dell
3. Rich Dad Poor Dad. Robert T. Kiyosaki. Plata
4. The Russian. Patterson/Born. Grand Central
5. The Jensens of Colorado. Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle
6. Save It for Sunday. Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle
7. Legacy. Nora Roberts. St. Martin’s
8. Death of the Black Widow. Patterson/Barker. Grand Central
9. Shielding the Baby. Laura Scott. Love Inspired Suspense
10. Wrangling the Rancher. Diana Palmer. Harlequin
TRADE PAPERBACK
1. It Starts with Us. Colleen Hoover. Atria
2. Never Never. Hoover/Fisher. Canary Street
3. The Last Thing He Told Me. Laura Dave. S&S/Rucci
4. Heart Bones. Colleen Hoover. Atria
5. Icebreaker. Hannah Grace. Atria
6. One Piece, Vol. 102. Eiichiro Oda. Viz
7. Twisted Love. Ana Huang. Bloom
8. Things We Hide from the Light. Lucy Score. Bloom
9. The Four Winds. Kristin Hannah. Griffin
10. Crying in H Mart. Michelle Zauner. Vintage