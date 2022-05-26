Publishers Weekly
Tribune News Service
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, May 14, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “22 Seconds” by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown) Last week: 1
2. “The Summer Place: A Novel” by Jennifer Weiner (Atria) Last week: —
3. “Dream Town” by David Baldacci (Grand Central) Last week: 4
4. “Run, Rose, Run: A Novel” by Dolly Parton and James Patterson (Little, Brown) Last week: 2
5. “The Lioness” by Chris Bohjalian (Doubleday) Last week: —
6. “Book of Night” by Holly Black (Tor) Last week: 3
7. “The Ravaged” by Norman Reedus (Blackstone) Last week: —
8. “The Homewreckers: A Novel” by Mary Kay Andrews (St. Martin’s) Last week: 5
9. “The Paris Apartment: A Novel” by Lucy Foley (Morrow) Last week: 8
10. “Star Wars: Brotherhood” by Mike Chen (Del Rey) Last week: —
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Killing the Killers: The Secret War Against Terrorists (Bill O’Reilly’s Killing Series)” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s) Last week: 3
2. “Finding Me” by Viola Davis (HarperOne) Last week: 1
3. “The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak: Lessons on Faith from Nine Biblical Families” by Shannon Bream (Broadside) Last week: 2
4. “A Sacred Oath: Memoirs of a Secretary of Defense During Extraordinary Times” by Mark T. Esper (Morrow) Last week: —
5. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brene Brown (Random House) Last week: 8
6. “Just Tyrus: A Memoir” by Tyrus (Post Hill) Last week: 16
7. “Build: An Unorthodox Guide to Making Things Worth Making” by Tony Fadell (Harper Business) Last week: 6
8. “Half Baked Harvest Every Day: Recipes for Balanced, Flexible, Feel-Good Meals: A Cookbook” by Tieghan Gerard (Clarkson Potter) Last week: 9
9. “The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor--the Truth and the Turmoil” by Tina Brown (Crown) Last week: 7
10. “This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future” by Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns (Simon & Schuster) Last week: 4