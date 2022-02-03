Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Jan. 22, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “One Step Too Far: A Novel” Lisa Gardner (Dutton) Last week: —
2. “The Horsewoman”: By James Patterson and Mike Lupica (Little, Brown) Last week: 2
3. “The Maid” by Nita Prose (Ballantine) Last week: 3
4. “The Judge’s List: A Novel” by John Grisham (Doubleday) Last week: 6
5. “The Last Thing He Told Me: A Novel” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster) Last week: 7
6. “The Lincoln Highway”: By Amor Towles (Viking) Last week: 8
7. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat: A Novel” by Mitch Albom (Harper) Last week: —
8. “Invisible: A Novel” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte) Last week: 5
9. “Wish You Were Here: A Novel” by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine) Last week: 10
10. “The Wish”: By Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central) Last week: 9
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today” by Valerie Bertinelli (Harvest) Last week: —
2. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brene Brown (Random House) Last week: 4
3. “The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health” by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Skyhorse) Last week: 3
4. “The Betrayal of Anne Frank: A Cold Case Investigation” by Rosemary Sullivan (Harper) Last week: 5. “The Great Reset: Joe Biden and the Rise of Twenty-First-Century Fascism” by Glenn Beck (Forefront) Last week: 2
6. “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story” by Nikole Hannah-Jones (One World) Last week: 8
7. “Amp It Up: Leading for Hypergrowth by Raising Expectations, Increasing Urgency, and Elevating Intensity” by Frank Slootman (Wiley) Last week: —
8. “Baby Steps Millionaires: How Ordinary People Built Extraordinary Wealth — and How You Can Too” by Dave Ramsey (Ramsey Press) Last week: 1
9. “Nom Nom Paleo: Let’s Go!” by Michelle Tam and Henry Fong (Andrews McMeel) Last week: —
10. “Younger You: Reduce Your Bio Age and Live Longer, Better” by Kara N. Fitzgerald (Hachette Go)
