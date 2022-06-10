The Andover Cultural Council gave 15 grants this year — one of which went to a group of three dancers all residing in the Greater Boston Area.
Soumya Rajaram, Sapna Govindan, and Priya Bangal all practice classical Indian dance and will be performing in an event called "Samāgata" or "Coming Together" on June 11 at the Old Town Hall in Andover.
The group says the title of the performance is meaningful for a number of reasons.
“We meant it in two or three different ways," said Bangal. One of the meanings was simply that the group of dancers was coming together, another was the three different styles the dancers use and lastly and most importantly said Bangal "is the artist and the audience coming together.”
The last piece comes partially from the fact that the performance will be live and in person.
“During the pandemic for almost two years, we didn't have any live performances,” Govindan said.
It also ties into a concept called Raza, said Govindan, which she explains that through the creation of an art work, the creator and the viewer come together in a shared experience.
While they all practice classical Indian dance, the trio each train with distinctive styles.
“These forms are from three different regions of India,” Bangal said.
Govindan practices Mohiniyattam which is from Kerala — a region in southwestern India. Rajaram practices Bharatanatyam, which is from southeast India. Bangal practices Odissi, which is from eastern India.
Bangal said while the dance styles are from different regions, they all share certain pan-Indian characteristics. They share these similarities because they are influenced by the same texts that have existed since medieval times or earlier, said Bangal.
They also all draw from Indian mythology and religion, Bangal said, as well as telling similar stories and using similar hand movements.
However, there are some differences between the styles.
“They are very closely tied to the culture of that region,” Bangal said.
For example Kerala has a history of theatrical traditions, while Odissi draws from martial arts traditions in Odisha, Bangal said.
While Govindan currently practices Mohiniyattam, she began dancing with Bharatanatyam, which she started learning when she was three years old. However, at about 10 or 12 Govindan said she switched to Mohiniyattam, which also happened to be the dance style that originated from where she grew up.
“I felt an immediate connection with it,” Govindan said.
Govindan said Mohiniyattam has a more melodic flow to it. Govindan also prefers the style since she shares the same birthplace as the dance and therefore is more comfortable with language used to describe the dance in texts.
Bangal said the June performance will include an equal amount of interpretative and abstract dance. Interpretive dance tells a story while abstract doesn't, she said.
“We want to show both these aspects,” said Bangal.
When it comes to storytelling Bangal said many of the stories told by their dance center around religion and mythology.
“The is always some element of religiosity, mythology, legend that it draws from and some of the legends and myths are centered around gods and goddesses,” said Bangal. “But there is also a lot of folklore, and folklore is sometimes very specific to the region.”
But Govindan said the interpretive dance might not express a story in a traditional sense, with a beginning and an end.
“It may not tell an entire story, but tell of a particular situation,” said Govindan. Or it may just describe something, said Govindan.
Bangal said the stories themselves are conveyed through a number of elements.
“There is the text of course, the poetry you are using,” said Bangal.
Although Bangal said nobody will understand the poetry at the June performance, due to it not being in English. However she said it will still be important to the overall experience.
The dancing also tells a story, Bangal said, with body language and hand jesters playing an important role.
Bangal said they can even convey things through their facial expressions.
“I think that is very special to Indian dance forms and it brings an element of theatrics and drama into it,” said Bangal. “You are not only allowed to use your face, but you must use your face and eyes,” said Bangal.
“You convey a lot of meaning through your eyes,” said Bangal.
The trio will be performing at the Andover Town House (Old Town Hall) on 20 Main St, Andover, on Saturday, June 11 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are free, but you can preregister to reserve seating here: https://tinyurl.com/samagata