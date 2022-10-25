In the coming weeks Andover will be hosting a dozen in-person and online meetings to inform the public about the upcoming Special Town Meeting planned for Dec. 1.
The meeting has been called to address a budget deficit in the West Elementary and Shawsheen Preschool building project. Building committee members have said the deficit is the results of an increase in buildings costs, due to supply chain issues, the war in Ukraine, inflation and other factors.
The amount of money the town is asking for has not been confirmed yet, but is likely to be $15-17 million. The resulting annual tax increase for a request of $17 million would come out to about $74, for a single family home of average value, according to a fact sheet released by the town.
The following information sessions will be taking place between now and the date of the meeting. All virtual meetings require preregistration. To register for a virtual meeting visit the Andover Public School’s website.
- Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, 8 a.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct.
- Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, 7 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main St.
- Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, 10 a.m., Virtual
- Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, 12 a.m., Virtual
- Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, 7 p.m., School Committee Room, 30 Whittier Ct. – 2nd floor
- Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, 12 p.m, Virtual
- Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, 10 a.m., West Elementary School, 58 Beacon St.
- Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, 3:30 p.m., School Committee Room, 30 Whittier Ct. – 2nd floor
- Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, 8 a.m., Virtual
- Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, 12 p.m., Virtual
- Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, 7 p.m., West Elementary School, 58 Beacon St.
For more information on the upcoming Special Town Meeting visit the town’s website.