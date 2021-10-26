Within the past week both the School Committee and Select Board heard updates from health officials recommending the school district and town's respective mask mandates stay in place.
“The chair (of the Health Board) thought it prudent to continue masking during the holidays because we all will be getting together with our families for Thanksgiving and into December with those holidays,” Thomas Carbone, director of public health told the School Committee.
Both district and town officials will continue getting updates as health officials have more information about how best to lift the various mandates.
The district has continued to have a mandate in place, while the town briefly lifted it over the summer, reinstating the mandate in September as COVID-19 cases began to rise again.
Now, cases have leveled off, holding steady at about two dozen people infected every week, Carbone said. The majority of the people getting sick are unvaccinated, he said, urging people to get vaccinated if possible. He expects the rollout of vaccines to children under 12 to improve the town's numbers, he said.
A smaller dose of Pfizer is in the final stages of approval for children ages 5 to 11, so it can begin rolling out next week. However, because it's still a two-part vaccine he doesn't expect to see any significant changes in covid numbers until the end of the year when the vaccines' effects have kicked in, he said.
It will likely be easier to lift mask mandates on the town side starting with the less visited areas, Carbone said. The Youth Center and Memorial Hall Library are more frequently visited by children who cannot be vaccinated yet, he explained. He's expected to give an update to the Select Board on their mandate next month.
It will be harder to lift the mandate in schools where many social distancing guidelines have been relaxed, but masks continue to be an important prevention tool, said Nursing Director Rita Casper.
This year more students have been able to stay in school despite being a close contact with COVID-positive students through the new "test and stay" program that allows anyone not vaccinated to opt into daily rapid tests to prove they didn't catch the virus. Currently anyone vaccinated is not considered a "close contact" and only people within three feet of those wearing masks are considered close contacts.
“If we take masks away we have to go back to six feet," Casper said, explaining that will require more staff resources and less time for students in class because they will have to undergo the preventative testing because it doubles the number of potential close contacts.
Board members and health officials are all looking forward to when masks can come off and will continue discussing their options.
“We are all sick of masks, but they are serving a purpose now," said School Committee member Shannon Scully.
