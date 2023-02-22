The town has a chosen Communications Ink to design a new town seal.
During the Town Seal Review Committee’s meeting on Thursday, Feb. 16, the committee chose to recommend the Beverly based firm. Any change to the seal will be voted on during Town Meeting, according to news update put out by the town.
The current seal was approved in 1951 and depicts Cutshamache, sagamore of the Massachusetts, after the sale of the land where Andover is now located.
In a survey of 818 people conducted by the committee in the summer of 2022, support for a new seal just barely beat out support for keeping the old one, with 414 votes for a new seal. Most residents voiced opposition to the current seal, saying it contains an offensive, racial stereotype of Native Americans.
Chair of the Town Seal Committee Karen Van Welden-Herman said Communications Ink’s presentation had been “quite impressive.” She said the company’s owner had shown a positive attitude and been very professional.
“We believe she will do very well with the general public at forums,” she said. “Taking in thoughts and ideas, and emotions while keeping the group focused.”
Van Welden-Herman added that the firm had clearly researched Andover and looked at the materials given to them. She said they understood both why there has been a push to change the seal and that some in town are against changing it.
“I think they get the broad picture of the town,” she said.
Van Welden-Herman said the cost for the process to design a new seal would come to about $15k, and that the firm plans on offering two options to the town.
She said the company had worked with companies and public entities like the state of Massachusetts, which they designed a license plate for. But she added that none of the companies they interviewed including Communications Ink had done a town seal before.
“They are not done very often,” added committee member John Hess.