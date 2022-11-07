The town will be receiving $500,000 towards a solar panel installation on the rooftop of Sanborn Elementary school from the Merrimack Valley Renewal Fund.
The funding, supported by a 2020 settlement with Columbia Gas, was announced in late October by the Baker-Polito administration, according to a press release from Andover’s Sustainability Coordinator. The MVRF programs are overseen by the Department of Energy Resources and state Attorney General’s offices.
The rooftop of Sanborn Elementary was replaced in 2021, during which consultants determined the roof would be a good fit for solar energy. After a study it was found that the rooftop could accommodate a 300 kilowatt solar system, which would produce twice the amount of power the school consumes.
The town will also be contributing $400,000 toward the project.
“The Merrimack Valley Renewal funding will go a long way towards meeting the State’s net-zero by 2050 goals and making Andover more sustainable,” said Town Manager Andrew Flanagan. “I can foresee this project being used as a template for how older public buildings can be successfully retrofitted with 100% all-electric and carbon neutral systems.”
Magda Parvey, superintendent of Andover Public Schools also praised the announcement.
“It is the first rooftop solar system in an APS building. This initiative will inspire our students to take part in environmental stewardship and clean energy technologies for decades to come,” Parvey said.