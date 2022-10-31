The town of Andover is looking for input on how to spend up to $80,000 in capital improvement funds.
Project proposals cannot exceed $10,000 and must be used for a one time expense.
Other requirements are that the funds must be used for municipal purposes and projects must be on town-owned land.
The deadline for submitting a project idea is Dec. 1.
The form can be found on the town website.
This year’s projects included benches on the Senior Center garden path and a community message board at the Ballardvale playground.