The town is looking to hire someone to address communication between officials and residents. The hire will be in charge of everything from social media management for the town to writing a bi-weekly newsletter.
Other responsibilities call for increasing the number of subscribers for online alerts and posting on the town’s social media accounts, said Town Manager Andrew Flanagan at the most recent Select Board meeting.
“It’s just a different time now. We don’t have local papers tracking what the community is doing day to day,” said Select Board member Melissa Danisch. “We need someplace for people to go for information that they can trust and understand and go back to.”
Along with both posting on and monitoring social media for residents’ concerns, the person would also be in charge of communicating to residents information surrounding Town Meeting.
Flanagan added that many other communities similar to Andover, like North Andover and Amherst, already have communications managers or similar roles in place.
“The model is different everywhere we have looked, but generally speaking pretty much everyone one of our comparable communities has a dedicated resource,” Flanagan said.
Flanagan said that in those communities, the position comes with a salary of $80,000 to $90,000. He said that’s likely in Andover, too.
The position will be funded within the budget by reallocating resources, such as overtime for employees doing communications work and the cost of an existing public relations consultant, said Flanagan.
In an interview, Flanagan said that while the position currently lacks a formal title it will be most similar to a communications director and that the position will be filled before the end of the fall.