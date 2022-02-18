After facing double-digit rejections for state aid to build a new high school, Andover officials are forging ahead with the fully tax-payer funded option.
The School Committee voted unanimously Thursday night to ask Town Manager Andrew Flanagan to create a committee that will start looking into either renovating or building a new high school. This came after the Massachusetts School Building Authority (MSBA) denied helping fund the project for the tenth time.
A new or renovated high school has been an issue for the town for years as the hallways have grown more crowded and the overall facilities have aged. The committee will look into either building a completely new school or renovating and building an addition onto the current school.
“When they did the re-costing… it really bears out in looking at these numbers that it’s not worth waiting. That because of the escalation in cost by waiting,” said Mark Johnson, chair of the Andover High School Facility Study Committee.
Typically the MSBA grants school building projects a percentage of the cost to either completely build a new school or renovate an existing school. The MSBA is kicking in $34 million for the West Elementary and Shawsheen Preschool project, which is starting construction during April break.
It's unlikely the state agency will help fund another Andover project while the elementary school is being constructed, so the district wouldn't apply for the grant until 2026, Johnson said. And it's possible the district wouldn't receive the grant even then, he said.
If the MSBA approved the project right away in 2026, taxpayers could save in the range of about $2 million to $22 million for choosing to wait, Johnson said.
That savings also only happens if the project is approved right away, he said.
“Having been burned 10 times, I’m not optimistic," said Shannon Scully, a member of the School Committee who has been very involved with the high school project.
Waiting any longer for state funding than 2026 could make it a total wash for taxpayers, especially factoring in the estimated $30 million projected in maintenance costs over the next decade, Johnson said.
One of the advantages to the fully town-funded option is because the MSBA grants, which once covered about 40% of construction costs about a decade, have not kept up with inflation, explained Tracey Spruce, a committee member. Now, the grants are covering about 25% of the costs, and it's unknown if or when the state would re-adjust those rates, Spruce said.
There are also hundreds of students that stand to benefit from starting construction sooner, Vice Chair Lauren Conoscenti said.
If the town starts planning the project now on its own, current middle schoolers could reap the benefits of the new digs. But if the town waits, only the youngest elementary schoolers in third grade and younger will get the new space, Conoscenti said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.