The Select Board is set to make a final decision on which developer to sell the former Town Yard to in the coming days.
The board plans to have a special meeting Nov. 17 to make the final decision between Minco Corporation and Procopio Companies. Once the board chooses a developer for the project, town officials and the developers will create a contract for the sale of the 3-acre parcel.
Both developers are planning residential buildings with some retail that would help create a more walkable downtown. During presentations to the Select Board on Nov. 3 they also said they would apply for all permits for the project at once, estimating about a two-year timeline for the project.
The North Andover-based Minco Corporation is the favorite of the Town Yard Committee because of its approach to how it would ensure special sustainability certifications, said Sustainability Coordinator Joyce Losick-Yang, who sat on the committee.
For the committee it was “too close of a call to declare a clear winner,” Losick-Yang said, but explained sustainability was one of the most important criteria.
Both developers also said they would be seeking extensive community feedback after getting chosen by the town.
The largest difference between the two developers is how many buildings: Minco proposed one large building with all of the 136 units being rentals. Procopio proposes three buildings with two being apartments and the third being condominiums for sale.
Each also plans for the majority of the eventual parking to be underneath the residential buildings to keep as much green space as possible, developers said.
Minco’s President Louis Minicucci also said his company purchased 35 Pearson Street and is in talks with other nearby property owners on Buxton Court to add more land to the project.
When the board selects the final developer they will negotiate a price for the property and finalize details on what the town is getting from the developer. The money from the initial sale of the property will go to paying off the debt incurred for building a new Town Yard, said Town Manager Andrew Flanagan. Then after the project is completed town officials estimate the project will add about $700,000 to $850,000 in tax revenue, he said.
