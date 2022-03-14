Long-time Town Moderator Sheila Doherty is facing a challenge from Keith Saxton to be the person running Town Meeting Day and appointing people to the Finance Committee.
Candidates were sent the same questions and answers were only edited for length and style.
Sheila M. Doherty, Insurance Broker
Previous town experience: First elected Moderator in 2007 and served on the Planning Board
Top priorities in office: To continue to appoint quality residents to the Town Finance Committee. To continue to be an impartial, objective presence in conducting Town Meeting. To look forward to the implementation of Town Meeting improvements as recommended in the 2-year study of the Town Governance Study Committee.
What is your approach to public comment during Town Meeting: The Town Meeting sets the approach for public comment. In recent history the proponent is given 5 minutes for a presentation and members of the public are given 3 minutes to comment. These time limits, can be extended at the discretion of the Moderator. The meeting members VOTE on this at every meeting as the way they want to conduct their meeting. My use of the discretion the meeting GIVES me is saying, these limits are not an absolute, Madame Moderator, if you feel they should be extended, go ahead and do that. I rarely will shorten the time unless there are a significant number of people who want to speak, and then I will shorten the time so more residents can speak.
Keith M. Saxon, Senior Manager EHS & Facilities
Previous Town Experience: Greater Lawrence Technical School Improvement Council (current), Recycling Committee, Conservation Commissioner, Solid Waste Advisory Committee, Storm Water Committee and Elected Town Meeting Member for three years in Needham before moving to Andover.
Top Priorities: Establish a full model set-of-rules so that every participant is on equal footing. Ensure the rules are applied equally and impartially to all including use of a digital timer so that every speaker is allowed the same time.
Approach to Public Comments during Town Meeting: Actively encourage it by removing barriers including education beforehand at Town Meeting 101. Town Meeting is the citizen legislature. The citizens have the power and it is their voices that should be heard above all. The citizens should always retain the right to make amendments to articles at the meeting.
