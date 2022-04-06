Fifth-grader Michael Brunell hits his golf ball through the course in the library during the 2nd Annual Mini Golf at West Elementary School in Andover. The event includes a set up of a miniature golf course throughout the entire school. Local businesses are asked to sponsor a hole, including decorating the hole in a fun way, as a fundraiser for the West Elementary PTO.
TIM JEAN/Staff photo
Third-grader Stella Smith lines up to hit a golf ball around obstacles at the “Chan & Chen Orthodontics”-sponsored hole.
TIM JEAN/Staff photo
Fifth-grader AP Pinmental hits his golf ball through the mini-golf course.
TIM JEAN/Staff photo
Fifth-grader Finn Smith taps his golf ball in during the 2nd Annual Mini Golf game at West Elementary School in Andover.
TIM JEAN/Staff photo
Logan Brunell, left, and Jackie Crow get ready to putt at hole number 7 in the West Elementary School library during the 2nd Annual Mini Golf tournament in Andover Saturday.
TIM JEAN/Staff photo
Fifth-grader Teddy Crow, center, hits his golf ball during the indoor mini golf game at West Elementary School in Andover Saturday.
TIM JEAN/Staff photo
First-grader Cecily Harder, left, and her sister, third-grader Elsa, putt during the 2nd Annual Mini Golf at West Elementary School in Andover.
TIM JEAN/Staff photo
West Elementary holds second annual mini golf event
By Teddy Tauscher | ttauscher@andovertownsman.com
ANDOVER — West Elementary School held the second annual mini golf event last Saturday.
“We are just excited that we are able to hold this again, people are ready to come back together and be able to do events and see each other,” said Becky Crow, the event organizer.
Despite the school’s relatively large size, few spots around the school were left without a course. Setting up the holes took around three to four hours, said Crow. Additionally many of the holes were decorated by local businesses who had sponsored them.
The money raised throughout the day will go to the school’s Parent Teacher Organization (PTO). Crow said they won’t known the exact amount raised until next week.
According to Crow the event was first done in 2019, but the pandemic had squashed future attempts until this year. Also at the event was a raffle, with prizes like cupcakes and a free course at Kaleidoscope Camp.
The event had over 460 sign up for time slots throughout the day, said Crow.