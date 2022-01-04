The West Elementary and Shawsheen Preschool Building Committee got it’s first look at the new school via a virtual walkthrough with the architecture firm, Cambridge-based SMMA.
The late-December meeting came as the district is about to submit some final estimate documents to the Massachusetts School Building Authority, which is giving the town $34 million for the project. Documents must be submitted in mid-January.
Each space in the new school will center on community, explained Matthew Rice, the lead architect on the project. Each grade will have its own “neighborhood” area, which is a communal area in each grade’s specific wing where the classrooms can open up into, Rice said.
“The idea here is to allow for a greater sense of community throughout the grade level and allow for grade-level projects and community building,” Rice said.
And there will be multipurpose spaces and other communal areas throughout the school, he said. The cafeteria will share a moveable wall with the gymnasium, so it can open into one large space, he said.
There will also be the rooftop teaching garden that has ample seating space, Rice showed on the virtual tour.
At this time the town is expected to kick in about $113 million of the nearly $150 million project, though the committee will have more accurate numbers later this month.
According to the project’s current timeline West Elementary students will be in the new building in the fall 2024, with Shawsheen Preschool joining them in fall 2025.
