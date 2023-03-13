North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Snow. Winds will increase this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Snowy and windy conditions this evening. Snow will taper off to a few snow showers late. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.