The final structural beam in the West Elementary and Shawsheen building project was hoisted into place Friday.
The beam was signed and painted by members of the community and workers on the structure.
The project is slated to be finished in 2024 and will replace the current West Elementary School.
The ceremony, known as a topping off, was attended by building committee members, a representative from the Massachusetts School Building Authority, the Andover Public School superintendent, a state representative and elementary school students.
In December 2022 Andover residents approved additional funds for the project during a Special Town Meeting to address a deficit in the project.
Construction on the school began in June 2022.