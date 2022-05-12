Have you ever wanted to donate clothes or books but didn’t know where to start? Wings Initiative exists just for that purpose.
It was started by Phillips Academy junior Charlie Benjamin and his sibling Theo. Charlie Benjamin describes the organization as a middleman between people who want to donate and charities.
“A lot of people have extra clothes at home that they feel inconvenienced to donate,” Benjamin said.
At first, he gathered extra clothing from his friends and then posted photos of the donations on Instagram. The project soon gained traction.
“We started having people reach out to us and the cycle of publicity and donations began right there,” Benjamin said.
Soon, Wings Initiative was taking in donations from other Phillips Academy students. But Benjamin didn’t stop there.
In November, he reached out to students at other schools. It wasn’t long before Wings Initiative had chapters at multiple schools in Massachusetts and even one in Idaho.
Other students also started to donate their time.
“I have more people willing to donate their time than I have used clothing coming in,” Benjamin said.
While he said Wings Initiative’s main goal is to provide clothing and other items to disadvantaged children, the program has another purpose as well.
That purpose is to encourage sustainability among fellow students.
“I am an upper middle class kid with probably more clothes than I can wear and I think the best thing a lot of us can do is reflect on our sustainability,” Benjamin said. “I think sometimes we don’t realize our own excess.”
Due to social media, Benjamin said they have been able to build a significant community around Wings Initiative at his school. He specifically attributes the group’s growth to how they spread its message on Instagram.
After each donation, the group takes a photo with the person helping out and posts it on the Instagram page. Benjamin said this inspires others to take action.
“They see other people donating,” he said, “and they want to get involved themselves.”
In addition to spreading awareness about the organization, Benjamin said they have also started using social media as an educational tool for those who may want to know more about sustainability.
The group also holds fundraisers to fund the club’s expenses, such as its website.
Volunteering has always been part of Benjamin’s and his sibling’s lives. Since early middle school, they have both volunteered at Cradles to Crayons, a national organization that works to make sure children have enough clothes.
Benjamin said his mother is a big advocate of volunteering and made it a family affair.
The Phillips Academy student said he enjoyed helping others and wanted to keep volunteering. Benjamin said he gained greater empathy for people in need.
While Wings Initiative leaves him with little free time, Benjamin said he doesn’t mind.
“I love every moment of it,” he said.
Despite all he does for the organization, Benjamin said he realizes he will eventually graduate from Phillips and leave it behind.
Before he leaves, Benjamin said he is trying to create a decentralized framework for the organization so it can run independently from himself and any club president.
He said the framework would include awarding voting powers to members so they can submit proposals. Benjamin also hopes to develop an app for Wings Initiative.
To donate books or clothes, message @pa_wingsinitiative on Instagram.