The Andover Conservation Commission is hosting a winter weekend of events at Pomps Pond the first weekend in February.
On Saturday February 5 there will be a fishing derby. Anyone is welcome to come watch children 17 and under compete in the ice fishing derby between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Everyone must bring their own equipment and bait.
There will be people with experience ice fishing available to help children learn.
On Sunday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. is the Winter Fest.
There’s a full day of events, including ice cutting demonstrations with 18th-century tools, an exhibit of ice boats, a hockey target contest, hikes and demonstrations on tracking animals from the New England Zoo.
There will also be an ice rescue demonstration from Andover Fire and Rescue at 1:45 p.m. and there will be hot dogs and hot chocolate.
Everything is free.
These events were previously held in 2020, but were put on pause last year because of the pandemic. It was well attended and the organizers are looking forward to hosting it again this year, said Bob Douglas, director of conservation.
“It turned out to be the sweet spot that kids and parents want to get out of the house, and we had a great turnout,” he said. “It was a fun time for everyone to get away from their screens for a day.”
Check the town’s website and Facebook page for more information.
