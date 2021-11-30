Many Andover residents will have to start scouting where to buy a Christmas tree because the popular Andover Youth Services tree lot will not happen this year.
Town officials were notified in October that the Andover Youth Foundation would not hold its annual fundraiser where trees and wreaths are normally sold to raise money for the town's Youth Services Department, Town Manager Andrew Flanagan said.
The foundation typically serves as the fundraising arm to the department because the town cannot fundraise on its own, Flanagan said. This year town officials did not have time to enact a backup plan, he said.
It's unclear if the foundation will continue the fundraiser in the future.
"We hope that with time we'll be able to have something next year," Flanagan said.
Andover Youth Foundation President Diane Costigliola did not return a request for comment.
