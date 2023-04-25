Andover’s zoning bylaw may be getting an update and possible policy change, depending on the outcome of Town Meeting this year.
An article which recodifies or reorganizes the bylaw is returning to Town Meeting after an unsuccessful vote last year. Also on the warrant is a resident petitioned addition which seeks to eliminate the Zoning Board of Appeals ability to give use variances.
The bylaw update failed to pass last year after a resident said they had found errors. Since then, the town has been working to address residents’ concerns.
The recodification is listed as Article 35 on this year’s warrant.
The Finance Committee’s report states the new bylaw is a “reorganization and renumbering of the current bylaw, with some deletions.”
These deletions are for the purposes of structure and organization, clarity, resolving inconsistencies, conforming with state statutes and other measures to provide more clarity according to the report.
A resident submitted article seeks to stop the zoning board from being able to issue use variances.
The ability to grant use variances is a rarely used power the ZBA has to allow buildings to be used in ways that zoning would not normally allow them to be.
Uses have included allowing the location where Town Market is, which was operating as retail, to operate as a restaurant according to Select Board member Annie Gilbert at their March 27 meeting. Another variance allowed a building that has historically had a doctor’s office on the first floor and apartments on the second, to have an additional office on the second floor.
A member of the ZBA said during their March 2 meeting that they grant about one use variance every two years.
According to Massachusetts law the use of use variances is prohibited by default, with towns being able to adopt the capability to use them. Also according to Andrew Rouse, a petitioner of the article they are not allowed in the majority of nearby communities.
Jean Enright, North Andover’s planning director, said via email variances are not allowed in North Andover.
Use variances “allows encroachment of commercial uses into residential districts — with more traffic, noise and activity,” argued the explanation submitted by the petitioners.
Town Planner Jacki Byerley said at a Planning Board meeting on March 14 that bylaw changes are usually made when something in the bylaw isn’t working for the town, but that the petitioner did not show any examples where the provision is causing problems.
Rouse said at the March 27 Select Board meeting that it should not be within the power of the board to grant these variances and instead that decision should be made by residents at Town Meeting.
ZBA Member Kathy Faulk said during the ZBA’s March 2 meeting that since Town Meeting does not spot zone, the only thing it could do would be to rezone an entire area or to adjust the boundary, if a property happens to be near the border.
Spot zoning is when one lot, with the same charter as surrounding lots, is singled out for special treatment compared to the surrounding area for the economic benefit of the lots owner said Chris Clemente, Andover’s building commissioner. It is also not allowed in Massachusetts.
“That’s not a very good solution for anybody, but especially for small property owners,” Faulk said.
Select Board members said at a March 27 meeting that use variances were rare and are only used in unusual situations that could have not been predicted.
“A variance is a very difficult bar to cross,” added Select Board member Chris Huntress.
“I think it is a tool that has been used very rarely,” said Select Board member Annie Gilbert.
Select Board member Laura Gregory added that there is already a process to hear abutter complaints.
The Select Board and Planning Board voted unanimously to disapprove of this article.
“When a zoning bylaw is established for a town like Andover, with tens of thousands of parcels of property it would be virtually impossible for the bylaw to consider each one of those parcels when laying out particular use areas,” said Zoning Board of Appeals Associate David Guerette during their March 2 meeting.
He added that it was a tool to be used sparingly and with discretion.
While ZBA members did not appear in favor of the article during their March 2 meeting they said they would welcome any decision that Town Meeting makes.
The amendment is listed as Article 38 on this year’s warrant.
Town Meeting will be held on Monday, May 1 at the J. Everett Collins Center for the Performing Arts at Andover High School, 100 Shawsheen Road at 7 p.m. The meeting will continue to the following days if necessary.
Town Meeting will be held on Monday, May 1 at the J. Everett Collins Center for the Performing Arts at Andover High School, 100 Shawsheen Road at 7 p.m. The meeting will continue to the following days if necessary.