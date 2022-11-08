While official results were still pending, state Rep. Tram Nguyen’s campaign declared victory Tuesday night, in the race for the 18th Essex District seat.
Nguyen, an incumbent Democrat from Andover, faced off against Tewskbury businessman Jeff Dufour in a repeat of the 2020 election where Nguyen was challenged by Dufour and won.
“You have made your voices heard, that you value building a welcoming and inclusive community for all, and I am just excited to have this opportunity to work with you and serve you for the next two years,” Nguyen said in a video posted to Facebook Tuesday night.
As of press time Dufour said he had not conceded the race, but thanked everyone who had worked on his campaign and said the results were an improvement over his last attempt at the position, citing his lead in his hometown of Tewksbury, which he lost in 2020.
“My team did a great job,” Dufour said.
The 18th Essex District stretches across parts of Tewskbury, North Andover, Boxford and most of Andover.
As of 10:30 p.m. with 8 of 8 precincts reporting in Andover unofficial results showed 6,731 votes had been cast for Nguyen with 3,749 votes cast for Dufour.
Unofficial results in Tewksbury were closer, with 1,685 votes for Nguyen and 1,822 for Dufour.
Unofficial results in North Andover showed 1,969 votes for Nguyen and 1,386 for Dufour.
Nguyen was elected to the seat in 2018, after beating incumbent Jim Lyons, and has held it since.
For a profile in the Eagle-Tribune, Nguyen said her key issues are reducing the impact of inflation on families and local business, including costs associated with child care and wage theft.
“I want to thank every single person out there who has helped out with the campaign, from those who posted lawn signs to those who have canvassed for us or made phone calls, or contributed to the campaign, or reached out to friends and neighbors,” Nguyen said.