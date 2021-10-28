Recreational activities were popular in Abbott Village!
The mill pond and river were used for skating in the winter and boating in the summer. A popular swimming hole – called the “ten footer” – was just up-river. Indian Ridge provided hiking, and bowling alleys were located at the Hillside Apartments.
If all those activities wore you out, a natural mineral spring ran off of today’s Red Spring Road. Known for its medicinal benefits, it was patronized by residents and visitors alike, looking for a way to cool off after perambulating along the Ridge.
But there was more!
Two private athletic fields – the Niotus Field on Railroad Street near North Main and the Cricket Club Field west of Dundee Park – provided soccer, cricket, baseball and lawn tennis facilities for residents and mill teams.
With many of the town residents emigrating from Scotland, their sporting interests came with them. The Smith & Dove Company supported these groups which quickly became a part of the Abbott Village identity.
The Niotus Field encompassed five acres and extended to the Free Christian Church property once located at 22 Railroad Street. Here in 1888, the club built a baseball diamond, five tennis courts, and a clubhouse.
First opening membership to men in town, a year later the club encouraged women to join.
Annual Niotus Field Days were a major Town event. In 1890 under clear skies, the program began with a series of challenges: baseball throwing, base running, high jumping, broad jumping and dashes. There was even an obstacle race and a tug of war.
Tennis and baseball contests followed.
Evening brought lanterns illuminating the grounds, a concert by the Andover Brass Band and a display of fireworks to cap off the festivities.
Sadly, the club was forced to shut down in 1895 when the Stevens Company needed a new “coal pocket” and a railroad spur was cut through a portion of the playing field.
The Niotus Clubhouse lasted longer. Put up for auction, William Trulan bought the building and moved it to today’s 59 Essex Street. Trulan transferred his general store to this new location where the building still serves both business and residential needs.
Founded in 1885, the Cricket Club created a sports field on rented land. The area consisted of 11 acres in Abbott Village between St. Augustine’s cemetery on the south and Smith & Dove – now Dundee Park – on the north. It extended from the railroad tracks on the east and the Shawsheen River to the west.
Team members graded the field, created the cricket pitch and maintained the grounds originally owned by John Cornell, local seller of coal and wood. On Cornell’s death, the property changed over to Cornell’s nephew Frank Gleason, who leased it to the club for $15 a year.
The Andover Cricket team competed with local towns, forming the Merrimac Valley Cricket League. They also were members of the New England Cricket Club, founded in 1885.
On Andover’s field, the club built a small clubhouse used for storage, a meeting room and changing area. The clubhouse burned completely in 1900, but was rebuilt, opening on May 31, 1901. Called “the prettiest little house in town,” it included a large reception room with men and women’s dressing facilities upstairs. A covered piazza framed the outside.
That building today is a residence at 156 Elm Street.
After the club defaulted on their building loan, the property went to Patrick Hannon. In 1909 the field was purchased by Smith & Dove, who used it for athletic events into the 1920s.
Even after Smith & Dove was sold to Ludlow in 1927, the field was used, this time by St. Augustine’s who purchased the property for future cemetery expansion.
