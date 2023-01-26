100 Years Ago—January 26, 1923
Andover’s new $40,000 Town Home situated in Carmel park, is now ready for occupancy, and the family removed from the old house in Shawsheen village on Thursday of this week. The plans for the new home, the construction of which was authorized at the last town meeting, were drawn by Perley F. Gilbert and include every convenience for the housing of the town’s poor and the superintendent’s family. (This is the large white condo building located at the end of Carmel Rd.)
One wonders if the railroads will ever be on time again. Combating adverse weather conditions, a coal which is noted for the absence of its heat- giving qualities, and its readiness to fuse into clinkers, and a depleted force of men with comparatively little experience in the in the handling of locomotives in the winter months, it is miraculous that they are able to run at all. Let’s not be too hasty in our criticism of them.
75 Years Ago—January 29, 1948
Altogether 10 storms hit here between December 23rd and January 25th leaving a total of 75 and three quarter inches, almost all of which is still on the ground. With the latest storm the town’s overworked snow fighting forces which have been plowing, clearing, widening, removing, sanding, and scraping since December 23, again went into action plowing out streets and highways considerably narrowed by the great banks of snow left from previous storms.
When clothing of a workman caught fire in a building on the farm of Sidney P. White, Lowell Street, Box 68 was sounded at 1:37 o’clock Thursday morning. There was no damage except to the clothing.
Streets set aside for coasting are as follows: Bartlet street from Morton to Punchard avenue, Morton Street, top of the hill to Chestnut; Cheever circle from Cabot road to Elm; Red Spring road from Cuba Street to Abbott Village; Binney street, from South Union to dead end; Sutherland Street, top of the hill to Sterling; Marland Street, top of the hill to Tewksbury street.
50 Years ago—January 5, 1973
If time can soothe some frayed nerves, possibly a week’s delay in a joint meeting of the selectman and Finance Committee may be productive. The two boards were scheduled to meet tonight in Memorial Hall library to discuss the proposed industrial development situation in West Andover by Arkwright Boston and Hewlett Packard. Discussion of the two and a half million dollar sewer line installation a key to attracting the new industry, has been put off a week however in order to allow all members of both boards to be present.
A totally new 7th grade educational program will begin in Andover’s two junior high schools next September marking the school systems long contemplated first move toward a middle school program. According to the East Junior High Principal Dr. Richard McGrail and West Junior High Principal William Hart, the 7th grade at each of their schools next year will be divided into two teams — ideally of 120 students each.
25 Years Ago—January 29, 1998
Andover officials hoping to build a new $30 million middle school on a 34- acre site off Cross street and High Plain Rd. may find that financing it isn’t their biggest hurdle. It could be local parents who turned out in force at a meeting of the middle school planning committee last Wednesday, to say they want better communication and lots more homework done before officials proceed.
The Andover Gulf station at the corner of Chestnut and Main streets is undergoing a major facelift the station’s parent company Cumberland Farms is remodeling.
The economy has been good for several years as a November 1996 photo of construction for the new strip mall next to Dunkin’ Donuts on North Main Street shows. But officials say it can’t last forever.
Once again employees of Digital Equipment Corporation’s Andover facility will be working for the second largest computer company (Compaq Computer Corp.)in the world. But it is not quite the same as in the early 1980s when Digital rode the minicomputer boom to become second only to IBM in the industry.