100 Years Ago—April 6, 1923
During the week of April 8th to 14th people all over Massachusetts are asked to contribute books for the use of men on merchant ships. These vessels carry the trade of the world often on long voyages when there are many idle hours for the sailors. Andover is asked to do its share. The Memorial Hall library will receive, pack, and send all contributions appealing to men and boys. Especially wanted, are authors like Zane Grey, Blindloss or Curwood, but any interesting up-to-date publication will be welcome.
At a conference held this morning between the management and weavers at the Marland Mills office, the weavers decided to return to work on Monday, their demand of an increase of 10% having been withdrawn. The weavers of the mill left their work last week Wednesday, and refused to set their looms in motion when demands for the 10% increase in wages on certain kinds of work were refused.
Joseph Holland ,of 21 High Street has resigned his position with the Tyre Rubber Company to become Superintendent of the Middlesex Rubber Company of Reading. The foreman of Tyer Rubber company presented him with a lever leather traveling bag and the employees of the room of which Mr. Holland had charge, gave him a briar pipe, a box of cigars, and a silver Eversharp pencil.
75 years ago — April 8, 1948
For the second time within the last month burglars visited the Elm Street station. But unlike the first visit, when approximately $80 was taken, this time only some small change left in an open cash register drawer was taken.
An ice truck owned by the New England Ice Company of Lawrence was involved in a peculiar accident Wednesday morning when it crashed into and broke off an electric light standard at the corner of Main and Essex streets directly in front of the Cross Coal company office.
The N.E. Tel. &Tel. company was granted permission to abandon 55 pole locations in different parts of the town. From time to time, the company increases the distance between poles by using a stronger cable and as a result can discontinue the use of many of them.
50 Years Ago — April 5, 1973
The appeal of Doctor Richard V. Lindsey, Lowell St. veterinarian, who wishes to expand his operations at his present location to accommodate his increasing practice, was rejected through failure to obtain a 2/3 majority vote of approval.
A popular Andover couple was honored this past weekend by family and friends on attaining a significant milestone. Mr. and Mrs. Carl Elander, of 96 Elm St., observed their 65th wedding anniversary. Mr. Elander was active in business in Andover since 1916, as well as in civic and fraternal organizations. Born in Sweden, the couple came to this country in 1902. Mr. Elander opened a small tailor shop in the Valpey Block in Andover in 1916, later moved to 7 Main Street, then in 1926, to the present location of the store.
25 Years Ago — April 9, 1998
The selectman’s nameplates sat on the meeting room table Monday as Bill Downs and Larry Larson led the new board into their first real meeting. Seeing Brian Major’s seat next to his, Larson swept Major’s nameplate to the other side of the table and swung John Hess’ plate next to his own. With 18 -year selectman Jerry Silverman no longer around, there probably will be far more substantial maneuvering by board members than switching nameplates. But one thing’s for sure. Things will definitely change.
Andover landed in the top ten of a list of desirable communities for child rearing according to Moneysworth magazine, in an article titled “‘Some small towns are much better for raising a family than others”.