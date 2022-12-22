100 Years Ago—December 22, 1922
At the Stowe School this afternoon, there was the singing of carols and the reading of the Christmas story “The night before Christmas.” Christmas exercises were held at the Bradley School in Ballardvale this afternoon, a different program being arranged in each room by the teacher in charge.
The Andover Board of Public works has opened Haggett’s Pond for fishing through the ice until March 1st. Citizens of Andover may obtain permits to indulge in the sport at the office of the Board of Public Works.
David Young is having an addition built on his home on Summer Street and will conduct a small store there when completed. Bakery products and canned goods will be his line of trade.
Mr. and Mrs. Cornelius A. Wood gave a sleigh ride party to guests from New York and Washington on Monday night. After the ride lunch was served at the Balmoral Spa.
75 Years Ago—December 18, 1947
The Christmas tree at the north end of Elm square sponsored for many years by the Andover Service Club was lighted for the first- time last Friday night and the town hall lights and decorated tree were ablaze with color the same night.
The Shawsheen Manor and the Central Cafe on Post Office Avenue were granted liquor licenses for 1948 by the board of selectman.
Local firemen are circulating petitions to reduce their 70-hour week to a 48- hour department work week following a meeting held at the fire station on December 11th when the majority of the fire department employees voted to seek the reduced work week at the annual town election in March.
50 Years Ago—December 21, 1972
“Best wishes for a very Merry Christmas and many thank yous — these are the messages that local business firms extend to you”
Andover Stationers 94 Main St; Greico Jewelers 26 Park St; The Dame Shop 48 Main St; Driscoll’s Package Store 5 Bartlett St; Cole’s Nursing Home 10 summer St; Ford’s Coffee Shop 14 Main St; Andover Cordial shop 11 Barnard St; Designers workshop 12 Post Office Ave; R.J. McCartney 5 Main St; Rickey’s Variety Store 53 Essex St; Yankee Lady 89 Main St; Walkup’s Garage 17 Railroad Ave.
Fred Cheever, a native of Andover and one of a family long associated with the town provided the funds for the placement of an American flagpole at the entrance to Spring Grove cemetery.
25 Years Ago—December 24, 1997
They built routes 93 and 495 and as expected, the developers eventually came. While it also took a robust economy, the boom in West Andover industrial areas along those major highway interchanges marked the year in development for Andover particularly in the River Road area.
Around noontime there was a pedestrian accident at the corner of Main and Chestnut streets when a woman was hit by a sliding car according to an emergency worker. The worker said the woman was not believed to be seriously injured.
Andover Bank announces the construction of a “pocket park” in the alcove outside its Main office at 61 Main St. The park is designed to provide pleasant place for lunch, conversation, and relaxing.
A photo shows the Andover High girls basketball team with coach Jim Tildsley coming off a 24 to 1 season last year and shooting for a state Division One Title this year. Tildsley says he encourages his players to be role models to younger students.