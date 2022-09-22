100 Years Ago—September 22, 1922 Approximately 65,000 pounds of cattle most of them pedigreed stock products of the Hood Farm in West Andover, were sold at public auction Monday to buyers who were attracted from all over the United States and Canada by the fame of the farm’s stock. At noon the Ladies of the Aid Society of the North Tewksbury church served a lunch of beans, sandwiches, rolls, donuts, coffee, and ice cream. The sale leaves about 160 head on the farm which is for sale as a whole to settle the estate of its late owner who died in February.
(partial editorial) We cannot help commending the Selectmen for turning down the petition for the filling station on Andover hill, corner of Main Street and Hidden Road. There is not much likelihood of the traveling public being hard up for gas even if the stations on the road between Boston and Lawrence are not nearer together than every 1000 feet. The hills are so abundant that most motor cars could run down-hill without gas if stopped in many places on the road. What a mess these stations are becoming in their increasing numbers all over the country!
75 Years- Ago—September 18, 1947
Merrimack College, Andover’s most recent educational institution will be formally opened on Monday September 22nd when His Excellency most Reverend Richard J. Cushing D. D., will preside at the inauguration ceremonies.
Two cases of polio myelitis have been reported to the local Board of Health. Both cases are mild with no paralysis. The only other cases reported during August were one whooping cough, one chickenpox, one pulmonary tuberculosis, and three dog bites.
Miss Ann Harnedy, principal of the Shawsheen school, is delighted with the job that the Board of Public works has done with improvements to the school playground.
50 Years Ago—September 21, 1972
A photo shows Kimberly Cronin, daughter of Paul W. Cronin with a winning smile in more ways than one as Dad receives returns from the 5th Congressional District Republican contest Tuesday night. Cronin will face Democrat John F. Kerry in the November election for the seat vacated by F. Bradford Morse.
“Off the Rack” discount store at 77 Main Street in Andover featured a ribbed- to- fit sweater in today’s most wanted colors and styles, for $6.99 and patterned to- please- skirts in pretty patterns in polyester, acrylic, and other fabrics for $3.99.
The largest single segment of the Andover North Andover YMCA program offerings will be the aquatic courses schedule for the Phillips Academy pool advance registration at the end of a YMCA office 10 Brook Street is required for all courses.
25 Years Ago—September 25, 1997
A photo shows the Andover Bookstore shoppers and employees taking a break on Monday at 4:00 to watch Oprah. Local author Mary McGarry Morris was on the show after the host recommended her book “Songs in Ordinary Time” as the summertime selection for the talk show hosts wildly popular book club.
The Andover drinking water treatment plant staff recently received a Partnership Award for Shawsheen River analysis from the Merrimack River Watershed Council, at the council’s 20th anniversary celebration, held at the greater Lawrence community boathouse. The Raytheon company also received a Watershed Recognition Award for being a business leader in watershed protection.
Shawn McKallagat, owner and pharmacist of Letourneau’s Pharmacy, a Northeast Networks pharmacy, has announced that the store has been relocated to Andover.