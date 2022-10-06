100 Years Ago—October 6, 1922
Prohibition Officer J. Percy Roberts was in Andover on Tuesday and examined witnesses at the hearing before Judge Stone concerning the alleged illegal keeping of beer at the cattle auction held September 18 at the Hood farm. There is no evidence to prove that liquor of any sort had been offered for sale nor has the exact nature of the contents of the barrel been determined which was seized on the premises. The case was dismissed.
The old Abbot Homestead tea garden will be closed on Thursdays until further notice.
The Lawrence auto club has been putting warning signs at all dangerous points on Lowell St during the past week.
A cafeteria supper followed by whist and dancing was held in the Guild house last Friday evening under the auspices of the Woman Auxiliary to the American Legion. Supper was served from 5:30 to 7:30. The menu included shrimp wiggle, meat and oyster patties with creamed potato, cold ham, potato salad, rolls, banana shortcake, pie, ice cream, and coffee. At 8:00 o’clock the floor was cleared for dancing, Buckley’s orchestra furnishing the music.
75 Years Ago—October 2, 1947
With grain prices soaring and government talk of European aid, the Townsman asked what people thought were the causes of the “highest food prices in all our history”, and reported the following responses: Sally Bodwell, of Fieldstones restaurant, “We’ve changed our prices once since we opened in June, to the extent that our $1.85 supper increased fifteen cents. I guess the answer is nobody knows.” William Golden, market gardener owner of the Golden Gardens on North Main St (where Shawsheen Plaza is now) said “there’s been nothing high about vegetable prices until recently. We’ve left 500 bushels of beets in the ground, 400 bushels of tomatoes unpicked, because we couldn’t get enough for them to make it worthwhile.” Sidney P. White, prominent local farmer and owner of the Wild Rose Farm said, “in analyzing the high cost of living it seems to me to be due primarily to two things: greed and selfishness. I feel that it is due to the countless demands of labor which is bound to reflect back to the farm.”
50 Years Ago—October 5, 1972
A Congressional cutback of U.S. army SAFEGURD missile site radar system will result in a curtailment of employment at Raytheon Andover plant but it is not expected to be reflected in operations at Western Electric in North Andover.
A photo caption reads: “Three outstanding players on Andover Babe Ruth team display trophies awarded to them during recent family outing held at Jim Loscutoff’s Camp Evergreen in Harold Parker State Forest. Steve Fabiani was chosen Most Valuable Player for the 1972 season, Glenn Verrette, most improved player, and batting average leader Dave Mosher who slammed the ball at a blistering .390 clip over 21 games.
The Finance Committee, we think, made a serious error Monday night in refusing to allow the proposal to install traffic lights at Greenwood Rd to be acted upon. The intersection of Greenwood and Lovejoy roads with Lowell St is a proven safety hazard. FinCom said they could not approve the item because of a lack of guarantee of state funds forthcoming.
25 Years Ago—October 9, 1997
While the Board of Selectman and some planners, merchants, and residents, agree that the town should develop a common vision for the fate of downtown, they disagree on how to make it happen. Residents said their main concerns were ample parking and good traffic flow, keeping businesses diverse and the downtown compact. Asked what kind of businesses residents would like to see downtown the top two choices were a hardware store 58% and a grocery store 26%.
7-month-old Jimmy Nussbaum won’t recall all the fuss last Saturday night when his Mom and Dad and then a neighboring police officer kept pounding him on the back and pushing on his chest. The infant, one of Melissa and Scott Nussbaum’s triplets, almost died Saturday after choking on baby food, but the combined efforts of Melissa and Andover police Sergeant Brian J. Pattullo were enough to get his breathing started again, and by the time he arrived at the hospital by ambulance “he was pretty much fine,” his relieved mother says.