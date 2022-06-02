100 Years Ago–June 2, 1922
Imported liquor valued at several thousand dollars was seized last night at 10:00 o’clock as it passed through Andover en route from Boston to Lawrence. Officer Saunders at the point of a gun, brought the Reo truck to a standstill, placed the driver under arrest, and turned the entire outfit over to the federal offices who returned to Boston with their prize. According to the police the driver of the truck said that the liquor was to be met by touring cars near the Cold Spring brewery.
A petition to authorize the board of public works to borrow $150,000 by bond issue or otherwise for the purpose of constructing a pipeline from Andover through Lawrence to the Merrimack River, or for the construction of any other system of sewage disposal approved by the State Board of health will be presented to the legislature of 1923. Also, the authorization of the $40,000 bond for extension of water mains, the appropriation of $1000 for the brush fire department, permission to discontinue that portion of Chapel Ave east of Bartlett St., and an appropriation of $600 to cover the expense of additional street lighting made necessary by the placing of wires underground on Main Street was also authorized.
75 Years Ago—May 29, 1947
Some gypsies looked over a lot near a gas station on South Main Street but that’s all they’re going to do about it. Residents from that area petitioned the selectman not to allow the camping of gypsies there and the police chief will toss them out if they try to linger within our borders.
The street sweeper ordered as a result of the 1946 town meeting is expected in Andover in a week or 10 days it is now in Boston. The bulldozing blade has arrived for the big tractor which reached here during the winter. There’s been no information whatsoever on the grader which was ordered after the special town meeting in December of 1945.
In preparation for the next Veteran’s Housing Committee meeting, veterans have been investigating several plans for consideration. Conversion property, Quonset huts, temporary quarters, and prefabricated houses with information regarding them are on display in the Veterans Service office. With the hope of saving valuable time and money, the committee recently requested the Andover Village Improvement Society to sell, lease, or lend a strip of land bordering Reservation Road because a water system is already installed. The land totals 23 acres. The Housing Committee felt that the releasing of the roadside strip would not detract from the purposes for which the land is set aside. The Andover Village Improvement Society replied they have no authority to lease or sell any part of Indian Ridge because it was given to the society in trust.
50 Years Ago—June 1, 1972
The Andover Firefighters union has reached agreement on a 2- year contract which calls for a 5% salary increase and contains provisions allowing for a 42 hour workweek to be acted upon in November by the voters at election. The salary increase provisions provide for a base salary for a firefighter of $8342. The maximum for Private is $9849.
The Andover Babe Ruth baseball team opened its 21 game 1972 schedule in the Greater Lawrence Babe Ruth league last night by hosting North Andover at the Playsted Field. Among the boys who hit well for Andover in the practice game were Thom Lawler, Joe Pasquale, Joe Grillo and Dave Mosher. Steve Galvin hurled 2 strong innings fanning the side in his first frame and finishing up with four strikeouts.
25 Years Ago—June 5, 1997
The discovery of two slashed awnings on the Barnard Building at 10-16 Main St has pushed the building’s owner to go public with concerns over teenage troublemakers he says are threatening the downtown. “The kids are really out of control there’s no supervision downtown”, Tom Belhumeur, of the Barnard Building said last Friday. Kids, middle school age according to some merchants, high school age according to others, have been hanging out around and behind the building enclosed by the walls of buildings on Post Office Ave and Park St. The alley-ways, are hidden from the public and the police. The kids then get into the building and run all through it.
More than 2000 Andover students and adults were expected to receive an MMR vaccine by today Thursday, to protect them from measles mumps and rubella said Everett Penny, Town Health Director after an outbreak of measles at West elementary school last week. An emergency response team from the State Health Department worked with Andover to establish clinics and administer shots at each of the Town’s eight public schools.