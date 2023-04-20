100 Years Ago—-April 20, 1923 The Shawsheen Schoolhouse Bill was passed by the Senate last Friday and now goes to the governor for his signature. The bill authorizes the town to borrow outside its statutory limit of indebtedness the sum of $230,000 for the equipping and building of a new School House in Shawsheen village, on land given to the town for school purposes by the American Woolen Company through William M. Wood.
At a meeting of the trustees of the Andover Savings Bank held on Tuesday April 17 th , definite action was taken towards the erection of a bank building on the plot of land located at the northwest corner of Main and Chestnut Streets. The lot of land chosen is a part of the Nathaniel Swift estate.
Probably the most spectacular and artistic event held ever held in the November Club House was the Italian feast given by the art department of the November club under the direction of Miss Alice Jenkins. On Monday evening, real Roman lamps and wonderful lanterns hung from the ceilings, and on the tables were Italian vases, fruit dishes, wine bottles (which should have collapsed for shame) candlesticks, and other decorations.
75 Years Ago—April 22, 1948 For the past few weeks Chief Dane has had officers stationed at different times during the day in various parts of the town to curb speeders and watch for other infractions. Already several have appeared in District Court at Lawrence.
Andover residents pilot James W. Bonner, of 29 Maple Avenue, and passenger Vernon Porter of Vine Street, escaped with minor injuries Sunday afternoon when a plane which they occupied crash-landed in woods off Vine Street.
“Accent on Andover” WCCM’s daily program for and about Andover, spotlights each Friday morning at 10:30 the schools of Andover. This Friday Miss Anne M. Harnedy, principal of the Shawsheen School, will speak on a subject which all parents should find interesting, that of “Teacher and Pupil Relationships”.
50 Years Ago—April 19, 1973 All school lunches will go up five cents starting Monday, the school committee decided Tuesday night, in order to come closer to the actual lunch costs, supply more variety, and supply secondary students with larger helpings.
There will be no chicks as Easter gifts this year. A law bans the sale of chickens under six weeks of age. Thus the former practice of giving youngsters chicks as an Easter gift is no longer allowable. It is considered a humane move, since in many cases the young chicks were left to die soon after Easter.
Andover’s annual campaign to beautify the town through the removal of junk cars is underway. For the past several years the selectman and town manager have conducted the annual inspection of the community to detect and have removed unused or unwanted vehicles from property.
25 Years Ago—April 23, 1998 For many residents there may not be any single Town Meeting article this year that slaps them upside the head and demands their attention, but taken as a whole the 1998 April town meeting has the potential to deliver several memorable punches in the fight over how Andover should develop. Over the course of several evenings, Town Meeting voters will help determine what parts of Andover ‘s “small town charm” should be maintained, and in what ways the rapidly changing community should continue to grow.
Brickstone Square, known in December for its huge, illuminated Christmas tree may soon have a different type of structure identified with it year round — a parking garage. Developer Marty Spagat, owner of Brickstone Properties, has filed plans to build an 850 space multi- level parking garage 40 feet away from his Brickstone Square building off York and Haverhill streets.